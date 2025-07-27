The Denver Broncos now must operate without one of their brightest young defenders. Drew Sanders will miss action following a foot injury.

The linebacker left NFL Training Camp Saturday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided additional context on the matter Sunday.

“Broncos LB Drew Sanders, an up-and-coming defender, suffered a tendon injury in his foot in practice that will keep him out an extended period of time, sources say post-MRI,” Rapoport posted on X (formerly Twitter).

And how long will the 2023 NFL Draft LB be out?

“Sanders is not expected back before the season begins and further testing will determine what’s next,” Rapoport added.

Denver already faces wide receiver questions heading into the 2025 season. Now their LB got carted off.

Impact of Drew Sanders on Broncos pre-injury

Sanders has flashed when called upon.

He entered the season with 32 total tackles and 17 solo stops across two seasons. Sanders grabbed his first career sack last season too.

He fell to the Broncos as a gift third round selection to Sean Payton and company. Sanders entered the league praised for his versatility. NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein identified Sanders' knack for attacking as an inside linebacker while also pass rushing on the edge. Earning Sanders the label of unique linebacker prospect by Zierlein.

“He’s a tough out for interior protection as a blitzing linebacker and has natural rush talent to hunt quarterbacks off the edge. Sanders’ athletic gifts, versatility and toughness could help him become a highly impactful playmaker with Pro Bowl upside,” Zierlein said.

But the injury bug bit him twice. Sanders suffered a torn Achilles back in May 2024 during OTAs. The feeling became he wouldn't line up at all.

Veterans Alex Singleton and Cody Barton handled ILB duties. Denver managed to end its lengthy dry spell of missed postseason appearances. Sanders' health puts a new damper on the ILB depth once again.