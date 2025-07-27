With Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty already impressing his new teammates in training camp, one player who has come out and complimented the running back is star Maxx Crosby. As the Raiders are using training to fix their flaws for the upcoming season, Crosby would appear on NFL Network to talk about what he has seen from Jeanty so far.

The sixth overall pick from the most recent NFL Draft is no doubt receiving a ton of hype after a Heisman-finalist season with Boise State last season. With many fans hoping that production translates to the NFL level, Crosby believes it will and speaks about how he has the same mindset as him and quarterback Geno Smith.

“He's a dawg and he's such a good dude. Like, that's one thing about him. Like, he's such a humble kid like you. He's another one,” Crosby said. “Like, you look at Brock Bowers, you look at Geno [Smith], look at Ashton, like dudes that have had so much success, and you would never know if you just met him and had a conversation with him.”

“They're such humble, hard-working dudes that like, that's the type of teammates you want, especially if your best players, your hardest workers, are going to have a good chance to win. I truly believe in that,” Crosby continued.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby compliments the work ethic of Ashton Jeanty

While the Raiders' rookie in Jeanty gets adjusted to the NFL level, there's no denying that he seems to understand the game mentally, as Crosby hints at. He would go as far as to say that besides himself and Smith, Jeanty joins them as one of “the hardest workers” on Las Vegas.

“So I look at it, you know, now, like I said, Ashton, Geno, myself, like we're the hardest workers on the team,” Crosby said. “You see out there, you know, performing at the highest level too, so it just makes everybody else want to elevate their games.”

At any rate, Jeanty will look to add another later to the Raiders' offense as the team wants to improve after finishing last season with a 4-13 record, putting them last in the AFC West. Las Vegas opens the upcoming season against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 7.