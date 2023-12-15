The 2023 regular season has concluded and the bowl games begin now. Keep reading for my best college football picks this weekend!

The 2023 college football regular season has concluded and the bowl games begin this weekend. While some fans won't pay attention until the New Year's Six Bowl Games and the playoff games get closer, there are plenty of good betting opportunities in these early games as well. Keep reading for my best college football picks this weekend! Be sure to stay tuned to our college football odds series for more betting around the NCAA.

All college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl Odds: Miami (OH)-Appalachian State Odds

Miami (OH): +6.5 (-105); (+215 moneyline)

Appalachian State: -6.5 (-114); (-265 moneyline)

The RedHawks are no stranger to adversity, having faced bumps in the road all season. They have overcome everything thrown at them to this point, but the challenges keep on coming. After losing starting quarterback in a loss to Toledo during the regular season, backup Aveon Smith came in and played a solid game manager role, guiding a run-heavy offense to a 5-0 record the rest of the way and earning the MAC Championship trophy after defeating Toledo in a rematch.

However, Smith entered the transfer portal, meaning that the RedHawks will be down to their third-string quarterback for the bowl game. The RedHawks defense has been the strength of their team all season, ranking in the top 10 in scoring defense nationally and consistently holding opponents under 20 points per game.

This game will feature strength against strength, as Appalachian State’s offense averages nearly 35 points per game.

This matchup is shaping up to be a competitive affair, with a slight edge going towards Appalachian State due to their ability to win a shootout on the strength of their offense. The game plan for the RedHawks will have to be to slow the game down, winning the time of possession battle through slow, methodical scoring drives relying on primarily running the ball. This will keep their defense fresh while limiting Appalachian State’s offensive opportunities. If they can hold Appalachian State under 24 points, I like their chances. Taking the Red Hawks outright may be a bit too risky, but they should be able to keep the score within a touchdown.

College Football Pick: Miami (Ohio) +6.5 (-105)

LA Bowl Odds: UCLA-Boise State Odds

UCLA: -5.5 (-110), (-215 moneyline)

Boise State: +5.5 (-110), (+175 moneyline)

UCLA is down to their second-string quarterback after starter Dante Moore entered the transfer portal. However, Ethan Garbers has received extensive playing time this season, and that should pay dividends for the Bruins in this game. The portal also struck Boise State, as starter Taylen Green left the program. Unfortunately for the Broncos, their backup is out with an injury. That means true freshman CJ Tiller is likely to get the nod to start this game under center. Tiller hasn’t played a single snap in his collegiate career, putting Boise State at a significant disadvantage.

Given their presumptive starting quarterback’s lack of experience, expect Boise State to give running back Ashton Jeanty a steady dose of carries. The game plan for UCLA defensively should be to stack the box, make life miserable for Jeanty, and force the freshman Tiller to beat them through the air in his first taste of collegiate football. This is a tall task, and I don’t think Tiller is quite ready for this moment.

College Football Pick: UCLA -5.5 (-110)

Independence Bowl Odds: Cal-Texas Tech Odds

Cal: +3.5 (-115), (+132 moneyline)

Texas Tech: -3.5 (-105), (-160 moneyline)

Texas Tech expects to have star running back Tahj Brooks available for this game and will look to impose their will on the Bears’ defense and win this game in the trenches. The Red Raiders’ offensive line is dominant, and they will look to run all over Cal’s defense. This task should be made easier given that Cal’s leading tackler, inside linebacker Kalen Elarms-Orr, will not be playing after he opted to enter the transfer portal.

If Texas Tech needs to move the ball through the air, they should be able to do that as well, as Cal has struggled to defend against the pass all season. Texas Tech’s ability to control the possession battle and score in multiple ways gives them an edge in this matchup.

College Football Pick: Texas Tech -3.5 (-105)