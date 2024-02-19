German track and field sensation Alica Schmidt, hailed as "the world's sexiest athlete," revealed that she turned down a six-figure offer

German track and field sensation Alica Schmidt, hailed as “the world's sexiest athlete,” recently revealed that she turned down a bonkers six-figure offer from a renowned sponsor, reported by Fox News.Speaking on the OMR podcast, the 25-year-old, with over five million Instagram followers, explained that she wasn't fully aligned with the brand in question.

Despite the substantial monetary offer, Schmidt emphasized her discomfort and lack of conviction in the deal. The rejected sponsorship was estimated to be in the mid to high six figures for a campaign. Schmidt currently holds a separate deal with BOSS, showcasing her marketability in the sports world.

“Two months ago, I received an offer from a well-known brand. But I wasn’t 100% behind it,” she explained. “I don’t feel comfortable with that. That would have been in the mid to high six figures. For a campaign.”

In October, Schmidt disclosed that members of the German national team typically receive around $739 a month in sponsorship deals through Sporthilfe, a supporter of athletes. While she made the German Olympic team for the 2020 Games, she didn't compete. Her focus is now on securing a spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics this summer.

Reflecting on the challenges of her sport, Schmidt emphasized the need to push beyond limits daily. She highlighted the physical toll, noting instances of post-training discomfort, including vomiting. Despite the hardships, she finds satisfaction in the progress achieved through dedication and perseverance.

Alica Schmidt boasts an impressive track record, contributing to the German team's silver medal performance in the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships and securing a bronze medal in the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships. Her recent accomplishment includes the German Indoor Championships on February 18, 2024, where she won in the 4×200 Metres Relay Short Track at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig. As she continues her athletic journey, Schmidt remains a notable figure both on and off the track.