Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill proved that his all-world speed translates off the football field. Hill won the USA Track and Field Masters Championship in the 60-meter race Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tyreek Hill didn’t just win the 60-meter race, which featured sprinters between 25 and 29 years old. The Dolphins star blew away the competition in the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships. With a race time of 6.7 seconds, Hill won the title easily.

6️⃣.7️⃣0️⃣ for Tyreek Hill! @cheetah won the men’s 60m at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships 💥#USATF pic.twitter.com/2DVWzoeOqe — USATF (@usatf) March 11, 2023

Hill’s time wouldn’t rank among the fastest 60-yard dashes in the world. It’s nonetheless impressive for an NFL player who hasn’t raced competitively in nearly a decade.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Saturday marked the first time in nine years that Hill competed in an indoor track event. The Dolphins wide receiver competed with Oklahoma State for the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track & Field Championships. Hill was named the male 2014 Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Freshman of the Year.

At 29 years old, Hill is nearly as fast as he was during his freshman year at Oklahoma State. Hill set the school record with a 6.64-second 60-meter dash. Hill also ran 200 meters in 20.57 records, breaking an OSU record that had stood for 25 years. The football star placed fifth in the 2014 NCAA Indoor 200-meter dash

Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at his pro day before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. During his first year in Miami, Hill put up the best stats of his career. Hill finished second in the league with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards.