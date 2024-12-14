The Los Angeles Kings are one of the better teams in the NHL to this point. The Kings wanted to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs again in 2024-25 after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. Los Angeles has met the Oilers in three consecutive postseasons, losing each time. And each time, their losses have become more and more lopsided.

In 2024-25, though, things are looking up. Franchise icon Anze Kopitar has turned back the clock and is on pace for one of his best seasons. Adrian Kempe and Brandt Clarke have stepped up in major ways. Alex Laferriere has become quite the revelation for the team, as well.

Los Angeles currently has a record of 17-9-3 at this point, good for 37 points. This places them second in the Pacific Division behind the Vegas Golden Knights who are on 41 points. However, it's not a comfortable position for Los Angeles. Only five points separates them and the sixth-placed Seattle Kraken.

Thankfully, there is one clear area the Kings could upgrade in. And they could find bargains in the trade market in 2024-25. With this in mind, here are two trades Los Angeles could make as the season rolls along.

Karel Vejmelka is in fine form for the Utah Hockey Club

The Kings have an incredible offensive attack. And they play some rather solid defense. However, they could use a bit of an upgrade in between the pipes. Darcy Kuemper has played well in his return to Los Angeles. But David Rittich has struggled to an .890 save percentage through 18 games.

As a result, Los Angeles can look for an upgrade on the trade market. Karel Vejmelka is not a stranger to any trade rumors, but this could be the year a trade actually materializes. Vejmelka is in the final year of his contract with the Utah Hockey Club.

Vejmelka has turned in quite the performance in the first half of the 2024-24 campaign. He has a .917 save percentage to this point, according to ESPN. Moreover, he has 7.51 Goals Saved Above Average and 13.17 Goals Saved Above Expected through 16 games.

If Utah falls out of playoff contention, Vejmelka could be the best goalie on the market. The Kings could make his $2.725 million salary work for this season. And he could be one of the missing pieces that helps the Kings go on a deep playoff run.

Cam Talbot could return to the Kings

Veteran goalie Cam Talbot played well for the Kings in 2023-24. He took a one-year contract with Los Angeles in order to re-establish his value after a down season with the Ottawa Senators. In NHL Free Agency this past summer, he signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings are one of the worst teams in the NHL this year. However, Talbot is far from the reason for Detroit's struggles. In fact, the 37-year-old puck-stopper is one of the team's lone bright spots. Talbot has played to a .916 save percentage through 16 games as Detroit's primary starter in 2024-25. He also has 7.2 Goals Saved Above Average and 7.09 Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

The Red Wings hoped to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. It seems unlikely that happens unless something drastic happens, however. As a result, the team could pivot and see what's available on the trade market. Talbot is under contract for another year at $2.5 million per season. His familiarity with Los Angeles makes him a fantastic fit with the Kings.