The New York Rangers have already made some major changes this offseason. Mike Sullivan was hired as the new head coach following the firing of veteran bench boss Peter Laviolette. The Rangers then traded Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks during the Stanley Cup Final. More changes could be on the way, and they could involve forward Mika Zibanejad.

Zibanejad has long been an excellent top-six center with the Rangers. He signed a massive contract extension in 2021, coming off one of his best offensive performances. Unfortunately, his production declined in 2024-25. Zibanejad scored 20 goals and 62 points in 82 games this past season.

Zibanejad is signed long-term as a result of his 2021 deal. And he is signed for significant money. New York owes him $8.5 million through 2030. Moreover, he has a full no-movement clause. If Zibanejad wants to remain on Broadway, he has the power to ensure that happens.

New York could decide to hold onto Zibanejad and see how he performs under Sullivan. However, if they are willing to entertain moving him, there are contending teams who make sense as landing spots. Here are the two best landing spots for Zibanejad as trade rumors continue to swirl around him with the offseason in its early stages.

The Los Angeles Kings looked like Stanley Cup contenders early in the season. Anze Kopitar played like his prime self, and Los Angeles had no issues winning games. They came back down to Earth later in the season, though. And in the end, they met the same fate they had in the previous three seasons: being eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers.

The Kings don't necessarily need a center at this time. However, they could use one in short order. Kopitar is entering the final seasons of his career. Quinton Byfield is seen as his successor, but they could use a No. 2 behind him once he takes over on the top line. Phillip Danault is one of the best third-line centers in the league, and Los Angeles may want to keep him here.

Zibanejad could come in and play on the wing for his first season or two in Los Angeles. Then, the Kings could kick the veteran Rangers star back inside once Kopitar hangs up his skates. Zibanejad would have a chance to contend for the playoffs and could rediscover his game on the West Coast, as well.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a similar situation as the Rangers, at least to some extent. Toronto is making major changes to their team this summer. Brendan Shanahan is out as president, and star winger Mitch Marner is expected to leave town in NHL Free Agency.

The Maple Leafs could also lose John Tavares on the open market, as well. The Toronto native could receive a significant pay day on a short-term contract. It may be a situation where Toronto is not comfortable going so far for Tavares in a financial sense.

Of course, this makes a Zibanejad trade fit quite murky. Why would the Maple Leafs take on an $8.5 million salary for Zibanejad if a lesser amount scares them off a hometown product in Tavares? The answer is that a trade could be mutually beneficial.

The Maple Leafs are exploring a Morgan Rielly trade. The Rangers have a need on the left side of their blueline. And Rielly's contract is somewhat similar to Zibanejad's, largely removing the financial hurdles. Perhaps New York and Toronto could strike a proverbial “hockey trade” to address a need the other has.