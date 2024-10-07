The Los Angeles Kings' worst nightmare is a date with the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. The Kings have gone out this way in three consecutive seasons and had hoped this year would be different. They had a chance at finishing second to the Oilers in the Pacific Division when looking at the rest of the teams, which would have helped them avoid the scenario. However, star defenseman Drew Doughty's preseason ankle injury will keep him out of the lineup for months. Let's see how this affects the Kings' projected roster, season outlook, and playoff picture.

Los Angeles finished third in the Pacific Division last season, one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kings felt they deserved better, but some untimely poor goaltending from Cam Talbot and David Rittich hurt their chances. General manager Rob Blake addressed this need in the offseason by trading Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Washington Capitals for Darcy Kuemper. Dubois was a failed experiment for the Kings and needed a fresh start, while Kuemper is a former Stanley Cup Champion.

The Kings feel they should be a bit better this season. They've upgraded their goaltending, and have the depth to make up for the loss of Dubois and Viktor Arvidsson. The question is whether they can navigate life without Doughty on the blue line. Blake added Joel Edmundson in free agency, and prospect Brandt Clarke is ready to play full-time, but those players are far from sure impacts.

The Kings must weather the early storm with their injury concerns, but they have the pieces to make another run to the playoffs.

Concerns about the Kings' projected roster

Los Angeles needs forwards to step up with the absence of Arvidsson from last year's roster and Arthur Kaliyev to injury for the first half. The Kings added Warren Foegele and Tanner Jeannot to fill those holes, which could bring back the physical Los Angeles style that won them Stanley Cups in the mid-2010s. The forward group has a different look, but the lateral moves don't necessarily make them any better.

The blue line looks thin for the Kings with Doughty's injury lingering. Doughty will miss a few months due to the ankle issue he suffered in the preseason, adding his name to a long list of players falling victim to the long tune-up schedule. Still, Clarke's full-time arrival should excite Los Angeles fans.

The Kings hope Darcy Kuemper will be a difference maker after their goaltending situation failed in 2023-24. The Kings losing Dubois to add a reliable goaltender won't be as big of a loss as his cap hit may suggest.

Forwards – Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala, Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore, Warren Foegele, Tanner Jeannot, Alex Laferriere, Arthur Kaliyev, Trevor Lewis, Akil Thomas, Alex Turcotte

Defense – Drew Doughty, Vladislav Gavrikov, Mikey Anderson, Joel Edmundson, Jordan Spence, Kyle Burroughs, Andreas Englund, Brandt Clarke

Goalies – Darcy Kuemper, David Rittich

Los Angeles' season outlook

The Kings get their Eastern Conference road trip out of the way early. Their start to the season could be difficult, as they go on a seven-game trip before playing their first home game on October 24th. The Kings start the season in Buffalo, then battle the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens.

The Kings hope an extended trip could build team camaraderie before heading home. It isn't the only extended road trip, as they go on a two-week, seven-game swing through the Metropolitan Division in December.

February is the month when they catch up on home games, as they play six at Crypto.com Arena compared to two on the road. It coincides with the Four Nations Face-Off through the middle of the month.

March and April could be good months for the Kings if they are battling for a playoff spot. They'll play 15 of 24 games at home.

Kings' playoff picture

The Kings' biggest concern is whether the beginning of the season will tank their playoff chances. They play most of their games on the road without the anchor of their defense in Doughty. Los Angeles could be out of the playoff picture early and need to play catch-up.

The comeback has been done before, as early as last season when the Oilers did it and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. However, the Kings don't have weapons who can put the team on their back. It'll take an entire team effort, and they could be aided by playing in a weaker division.

The Kings should make the playoffs, but their chances of finishing second in the division aren't as bright if Doughty doesn't make a quick recovery.