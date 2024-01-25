The Portland Trail Blazers visit the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to the Lone Star State to take on the San Antonio Spurs Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Trail Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Trail Blazers are 13-31 this season, and they are coming off a win against the Houston Rockets. They have played the Spurs twice this season, and they are 1-1 in those games. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 28 points per game against the Spurs this season. This includes a 29-point and 27-point game. He also has 13 total assists. Jerami Grant has also had a 29, and 27-point game against the Spurs this season. Scoot Henderson has had two of his better games against the Spurs, as well. Portland will have their lineup healthy for this game.

The Spurs are 8-36 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. Victor Wembanyama has played one game against the Blazers this season and he recorded 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Devin Vassell is second on the team with 19.5 points per game against the Blazers. What is more impressive is his eight total steals in the two games played against Portland. As a team, the Spurs are scoring 123.0 points per game against the Blazers. Tre Jones was absent for Wednesday's game, and he is questionable for Friday.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Spurs Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

San Antonio Spurs: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers have had Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, and Scoot Henderson all have great games against the Spurs this season, and that needs to continue. If two of those three guys have a good game, the Trail Blazers will be in a good position to win this game. The Spurs are not a good defensive team, so the Trail Blazers have a great chance to play well offensively.

When the Trail Blazers score 120+ points in a game, they are 5-2 this season. That is not many times scoring over 120 points in a game, but the Trail Blazers have done it once against the Spurs this season. San Antonio allows over 120 points per game this season, so it is very possible for the Trail Blazers to reach that mark in this game.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs are struggling this season, and it is because of their defense. As mentioned, they are not a good team on the defensive side of the court. This means the Spurs need to be able to match the scoring. Portland is not too good at defense this season either. The Spurs and Victor Wembanyama should be able to put up some points in this one. If Wembanyama, Vassell, and Keldon Johnson can play well, the Spurs will cover this spread at home.

Final Trail Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This is a game between two bad teams, but it could make for a good matchup. With that said, I like the Trail Blazers to cover the spread in this game. Grant, Brogdon, Simons, and Henderson are all good players, and that should show in this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Trail Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +1.5 (-110)