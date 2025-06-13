The Oklahoma City Thunder aim to tie up the series again after falling 2-1 in a 116-107 Game 3 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Indiana found a way to pressure Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which seemed to be a key issue for Oklahoma City. Head coach Mark Daigneault opened up about how to deal with that pressure in Game 4.

During a pregame press conference, Daigneault explains how the Thunder have to find a way to overcome the pressure the Pacers bring to the table. He claims that Oklahoma City must essentially bring more pressure and play at a higher energy than the Pacers, according to insider Brett Siegel.

“I think, if you look at the previous series when [the Pacers] come home, that tends to be the mode they get in, in terms of pressure,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “I thought we attacked it well for portions of [Game 3]… And didn't attack it well enough of the game. That's the challenge, that we know they're going to pressure again… We think we have some solutions to that. We gotta go do it. And we gotta have the will to have more force than they have pressure, and physicality on the perimeter.”

Mark Daigneault talking about preparing for the Pacers to attack SGA on defense again in Game 4: "We know they're going to pressure again."

Despite the pressure in Game 3, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Unfortunately, it just wasn't enough, as the Pacers just had too much for Oklahoma City to handle. Especially in the fourth quarter when the Thunder were outscored 32-18.

If anyone can figure out a game plan to overcome that pressure, it's Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. He led Oklahoma City to a league-high 68-14 record. They entered the playoffs with the best record in basketball, and many had them pegged early on as the favorites to win the title.

Game 4 tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Friday night. It will be the second game in a row that is being held in Indiana.