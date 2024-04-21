The Miami Heat just didn't have enough to keep up with the Boston Celtics on Sunday. It was an abysmal performance as Miami fell 114-94 in Game 1. Not having Jimmy Butler is less than ideal and now the team is a long shot to advance in the NBA Playoffs. With Game 1 being a disaster, we take a look at who to blame for the loss.
Before jumping into that though, there were some bright spots in the Heat roster. Bam Adebayo had a fantastic day finishing with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Additionally, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Delon Wright both put up solid numbers in this one. So, Miami can build upon the performances of those three in Game 2.
Although that may be true, there was substantially more bad than good. The Heat were outplayed in almost every facet of the game. If they hope to bounce back then Erik Spoelstra is going to have to put together a brilliant game plan moving forward.
With that said, two players stood out as liabilities for Miami on Sunday. There just wasn't enough production despite these two players combining for 63 minutes of playing time. Both of these guys have step up if the Heat hope to compete with the Celtics. Here are the two players most to blame for the horrific Game 1 loss to Boston.
Tyler Herro
It was an ugly game for Tyler Herro, so much so that fans roasted him and the Heat after the game. Herro finished the contest with just 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists. However, he was incredibly inconsistent shooting 4-13 from the field and just 3-9 from beyond the arch. With Jimmy Butler not in the lineup, Herro has to step up and play as a top two option behind Bam Adebayo. He just didn't get the job done on Sunday.
Caleb Martin
It was a rough outing for Caleb Martin as his hard foul on Jayson Tatum was essentially his only highlight. Through 24 minutes of play Martin only managed to record four points, four rebounds, and two assists. He shot 2-6 from the field and failed to record a three-pointer despite shooting four times from deep. Due to his lack of production, the Heat may consider switching things up and giving someone else more playing time than Caleb Martin.
Can the Heat bounce back in the NBA Playoffs?
With Jimmy Butler ruled out with injury the Heat are going to need a miracle to upset the Celtics. Miami just doesn't have the depth necessary to beat this Boston team who finished with the best record in the NBA during the regular season. When it comes down to it, Erik Spoelstra may have to pull a rabbit out of a hat to push Miami to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
If any head coach is going to do it, it's Spoelstra. He's highly regarded as one of, if not, the best coaches in the league. Spoelstra has kept the Heat ultra-competitive well after the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh era. So, we'll see what he can come up with for Game 2.
But long story short, the Heat just don't have the talent necessary to beat out the Celtics in a seven game series. It isn't over until the fat lady sings but based on the situation at hand, she's probably already warming up her vocal cords.