Week 15 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is finally here as managers learn their fate for who missed the Fantasy Playoffs and who continues to play into December. Whether you've been streaming defenses week-to-week or sticking with one trusty unit, the D/ST position is crucial to any championship-caliber team. Ahead of Week 15, we rank the D/ST position as the race for the NFL Playoffs resumes.

Week 14 brought a significant amount of offense and points scored as many defenses struggled, but the Minnesota Vikings D/ST shined with a 31-0 shutout and 15.0 fantasy points logged. The Seattle Seahawks continue their run of dominance with a 20.0-point fantasy outing, logging 48.0 points over the last two weeks. The Miami Dolphins saw a dominant 34-10 win over the New York Jets, resulting in 17.0 fantasy points thanks to three interceptions secured.

With no byes in Week 15, all 32 NFL teams will be in action as we make our final Fantasy Football rankings for D/ST.

Top Fantasy D/ST – Week 15

The aforementioned Seattle Seahawks will retain the No. 1 position in the D/ST rankings with their dominant performance over the Atlanta Falcons and their 48.0 total fantasy points the last two weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans both see favorable matchups this week, along the with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing a Jets teams that just allowed 17.0 points to the Dolphins.

The Dallas Cowboys will also see a favorable matchup this week in a Minnesota Vikings teams allowing the second-most (12.8) fantasy points to opposing D/ST this season. The Tennessee Titans have also been a favorable matchup to opposing defenses, giving the San Francisco 49ers unit a bump following an added week of rest through the BYE.

The Chicago Bears defense will get a turn against rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, hoping to capitalize as the defense with the most takeaways in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also see a boost this week against the Atlanta Falcons, a tough divisional game with the Falcons performing poorly in their last outing.

D/ST rising quickly

The New Orleans Saints are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points (11.7) to opposing defenses, so the Carolina Panthers D/ST will see a significant bump heading into Week 15. They're also on the cusp of securing the NFC South, so expect the Panthers to elevate their play as a team heading into a pivotal showdown.

The Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos matchup will be very interesting as both teams boast two of the more exciting defenses in all of football. The Packers are one of the NFL's best in stopping the run while the Broncos' pass defense is as elite as they come. Both offenses, however, have also been playing well as of late, so both D/ST units can be seen as fringe starts heading into an important Week 15 for both teams leading their division.

Finally, the Miami Dolphins D/ST cracks the top-15 rankings following their highest-scoring week of the fantasy football season. While they've gotten off to slow start this season, the Dolphins have won four-straight games and have scored 10 or more fantasy points on three occasions. While the Steelers' offense presents a tough matchup, don't be surprised if they outperform themselves again in trying to mount a competitive run to finish the season.

Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings – Week 15