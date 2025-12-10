Chris Paul has had some time to process his unceremonious exit from the Los Angeles Clippers, and he is ready to move forward. “I'm actually at peace with everything,” the four-time All-NBA First-Team selection told People's Jordan Greene.

Paul also expressed gratitude for the time he is getting to spend with his family, something one does not always get to do over the course of a 21-year NBA career. Lamenting his release will not do much good. The 40-year-old has long cemented his place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and should be able to sleep soundly at night. But he may not want to end his celebrated hoops journey on such a sour note.

The Clippers were a punchline when Paul first joined the franchise in 2011, as Blake Griffin recently remarked, and he helped them become a regular playoffs participant. Although the team suffered some heartbreak and was never able to get over the hump, the accomplished point guard gave the squad a new identity. He intended to retire in LA, but management did not see him as a fit any longer. Now, the seven-time All-Defensive First-Teamer has to ask himself how he wants to end his career.

There are plenty of squads that could use the wealth of experience and basketball wisdom that Chris Paul has to offer. He will likely continue to spend most of his time on the bench, but perhaps he can still add value. The 12-time All-Star is averaging 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals for his career.