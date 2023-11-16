We're here to share our college football odds series, make a UCLA-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The UCLA Bruins will face the USC Trojans in the battle for Los Angeles. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a UCLA-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins lost 17-7 at home to Arizona State in Week 11. Initially, they trailed 10-0 going into the fourth quarter. It was 10-7 after a touchdown pass from Collin Schlee. Then, they allowed a touchdown with 3:12 left. Schlee left the game with an injury after going 11 for 18 with 117 yards and a touchdown while rushing 14 times for 51 yards. Meanwhile, Keegan Jones rushed three times for 51 yards. T.J. Harden rushed seven times for 37 yards. Likewise, Carson Steele rushed 11 times for 33 yards. Lloyd had three catches for 39 yards. Otherwise, no one else had more than 23 yards. The Bruins went 3 for 11 on third down and failed to convert all 4th-down opportunities. Also, UCLA had committed one turnover and allowed three sacks while committing nine penalties.

USC lost 36-27 to Oregon State. Initially, they fell behind 22-14 to halftime. It was 29-14 after the third quarter, but they could not rally. Significantly, Caleb Williams went 19 for 34 with 291 yards and a touchdown. Marshawn Lliyd rushed nine times for 37 yards and a score. Furthermore, Austin Jones had seven rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown. Tahj Washington had four catches for 82 yards. Likewise, Brenden Rice had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans went 6 for 12 on third down. Also, they turned the ball over once and allowed three sacks while committing six penalties.

USC leads 50-33-7 in the all-time series. Additionally, they have gone 6-2 over the last eight games in the series. USC won 48-45 at the Rose Bowl last season but UCLA won 62-33 in the last battle at the Coliseum.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCLA-USC Odds

UCLA: +6.5 (-115)

USC: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 65.6 (-110)

Under: 65.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC Week 12

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread

Chae Griffin might start, and he is the 4th-string quarterback. Sadly, Schlee suffered an injury. The Bruins have had bad luck with quarterbacks this season. Thus, they hope Griffin can stay healthy.

Harden is the top running back after rushing 104 times for 533 yards and five touchdowns. Therefore, he will carry more of the load as he works with yet another new quarterback. Loya has 40 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, J. Michael Sturdivant has 28 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has continued to play well to help keep the offense afloat. Significantly, Alex Johnson is one of their better playmakers, with 15 solo tackles and four interceptions. John Humphrey has 17 solo tackles and two interceptions. Also, Laiatu Latu has 22 solo tackles, 11 sacks, and one interception. Latu hopes to continue wreaking havoc against the Trojans. Meanwhile, Gabriel Murphy has 14 solo tackles and six sacks. Darius Muasau has notched 35 solo tackles, four sacks, and one interception.

UCLA will cover the spread if the offense can generate some points. Then, the defense must stop a quarterback who likely will be the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread

The Trojans have one of the best offenses in college football. Conversely, they also have a leaky defense that has cost them many games this season. They have the best prospect at quarterback.

Williams has passed for 3,249 yards, 29 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Likewise, he has rushed 92 times for 135 yards and 11 scores. Lloyd has been an excellent runner, with 108 rushes for 803 yards and nine touchdowns. However, he missed Week 11 and is questionable for this week's tilt with the Bruins. Jones has been the secondary option, rushing 68 times for 411 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Washington has led the receiving core, with 47 receptions for 915 yards and six touchdowns. Rice has 37 receptions for 644 yards and 11 touchdowns. Also, Mario Williams has 38 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense does not have much going for them. Regardless, they have some playmakers that can do damage. Jamil Muhammad has 23 solo tackles and six sacks. Additionally, Christian Roland-Wallace has notched 22 solo tackles and two interceptions. Calen Bullak now has 41 solo tackles and two interceptions.

USC will cover the spread if the offense continues to stay hot. Then, the defense must stop the running game.

Final UCLA-USC Prediction & Pick

Who wins the battle of offense vs. defense? Usually, a good defense stops a good offense. But the Bruins cannot score points against a weak team in their conference at home. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine them doing it against a good team on the road.

Final UCLA-USC Prediction & Pick: USC: -6.5 (-105)