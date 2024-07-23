As the new football season approaches, Bayern Munich faces a notable absence in their squad. England’s captain, Harry Kane, who made headlines with his move to Bayern Munich last summer, will miss out on a key pre-season game against his former club, Tottenham Hotspur. This absence adds a twist to what was expected to be a significant event for fans and players.

Harry Kane had a demanding summer, leading England through a challenging Euro 2024 campaign. The tournament concluded on July 14, and with the intense matches and high expectations, Kane is now entitled to a minimum of a three-week break. This downtime is essential for players to rest and recuperate after a grueling season. As a result, Kane is scheduled to return to training only in the first week of August.

Bayern Munich's pre-season tour and Harry Kane's absence

Bayern Munich’s pre-season tour includes a much-anticipated match against Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled for August 3 in South Korea. This game, part of the Coupang Player Series, was expected to be a highlight of the pre-season, particularly for Kane, who would have had the chance to face his old team. Unfortunately, Kane and other star players such as Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Kingsley Coman will be missing from this fixture. The reason for their absence is straightforward: they are on a well-deserved break following a hectic season.

New Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany confirmed the news during a recent press conference. He explained that the players would not be participating in the pre-season tour but expressed optimism that they would be ready for the first cup game of the season. Kompany’s statement reflects a strategic decision to ensure that key players are fully rested and prepared for the more competitive matches.

Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich last summer was one of the most talked-about moves in football. The deal, worth €120 million, was a significant investment by Bayern Munich. Despite Kane’s impressive individual performance—scoring 36 goals and becoming the Bundesliga’s top scorer—Bayern Munich had a mixed season. The team finished in third place, trailing 18 points behind the champions, Bayer Leverkusen. Kane’s contributions were notable, but the team fell short of their ultimate goal.

While Kane will miss the pre-season match in South Korea, he will have another opportunity to face Tottenham Hotspur on August 10. This upcoming fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be particularly significant for Kane. It will mark his first return to his old home ground since his transfer to Germany. Kane left Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer with 280 goals across all competitions. Given his legacy and impact at Tottenham, he is expected to receive a warm and heartfelt reception from the Spurs faithful.

As Bayern Munich gears up for the new season, the absence of key players during the pre-season presents challenges and opportunities. The team’s preparation and adaptation without Kane and others will be crucial as they look to bounce back from their previous season’s performance. Kane’s eventual return will undoubtedly be a highlight, and fans of Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur will eagerly anticipate his presence on the pitch.

While Bayern Munich’s pre-season tour will proceed without some star players, including Harry Kane, the excitement surrounding the new season remains high. Fans can look forward to Kane’s return and the intense matches that lie ahead, with hopes for a successful and thrilling season for all involved.