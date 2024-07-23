The Kennedy Center recently announced the honorees for the 47th Kennedy Center Honors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This year's honorees are legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, the rock band The Grateful Dead, singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, trumpeter and pianist Arturo Sandoval and Harlem's “iconic American institution,” The Apollo Theater will receive special honors.

Kennedy Center chairman David N. Rubenstein said in a statement, “The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made an extraordinary impact on the cultural life of our nation and continue to have an immeasurable influence on new generations.”

Kennedy Center Honors honors four artists and a special theater

“A brilliant and masterful storyteller with an unrelenting innovative spirit, Francis Ford Coppola's films have become embedded in the very idea of American culture,” the statement continued. The 85-year-old filmmaker's latest movie, Megalopolis, debuted in Cannes earlier this year and will premiere in IMAX cinemas Sept. 27.

“A social and cultural phenomenon since 1965, the Grateful Dead’s music has never stopped being a true American original, while inspiring a fan culture like no other,” Rubenstein's statement mentioned the band.

The Grateful Dead were formed in 1965, known for their improvisations during their live concerts beloved by their loyal fans called Deadheads. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and one of their performances added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in 2012.

The statement added, “Bonnie Raitt has made us love her again and again with her inimitable voice, slide guitar, and endless musical range encompassing blues, R&B, country rock, and folk.” The singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

The influential jazz musician and the historic theater

Rubinstein's statement continued, “An ambassador of both music and humanity, Arturo Sandoval transcended literal borders coming from Cuba 30+ years ago and today continues to bridge cultures with his intoxicating blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and modern jazz.” The musician has won 10 Grammy Awards and one Emmy Award. He has performed at the White House and at the Super Bowl in 1995.

“And on its 90th anniversary, The Apollo, one of the most consequential, influential institutions in history, has elevated the voices of Black entertainment in New York City, nationally, and around the world, and launched the careers of legions of artists,” the Kennedy Center chairman concluded. Both the facade and interior of the theater have been designated as New York City landmarks and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kennedy Center Honors are yearly honors given to those who are in the performing arts to honor their lifetime of contributions to American culture. They have been presented yearly since 1978, which culminate every December in a gala celebrating five honorees at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The awards are usually given to individuals, however they have been given to duos or musical groups, a Broadway musical, a TV show and an entertainment venue.

The Honors' hosts through the years

An early evening White House reception is traditionally hosted by the President of the United States and the First Lady. Afterwards, there will be an Honors gala performance at the Center and supper.

Before 2017, there have been three occasions wherein the commander in chief did not attend the gala performance. The first was President Jimmy Carter, who skipped the 1979 honors due to the Iran Hostage crisis. First Lady Rosalynn Carter served as his surrogate. In 1989, President George H.W. Bush was on a trip to Brussels and could not attend. First Lady Barbara Bush hosted in his stead. In 1994, President Clinton skipped the event since he was in Budapest. First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton served in his stead.

The first time neither the president nor the first lady attended was in 2017, when President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump skipped the event to “allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.” Caroline Kennedy served as the host. The Trumps did not attend the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018 or 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition was delayed. The following year, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the 2020 honorees to the White House but did not attend any other events. For the Honors' 2021 edition, the Bidens attended the Dec. 5, 2021 gala performance. This was the first time since 2016 that a sitting president and first lady were at the Honors.

Last year's honorees were Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, Barry Gibb and Renée Fleming. The Kennedy Center Honors will be given Dec. 8. The event will be aired on CBS Dec. 23. The network has broadcasted all 46 editions of the awards.