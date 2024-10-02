UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers has teamed up with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art to promote a new exhibition titled “Get in the Game,” exploring the intersection of sports, art and contemporary culture. The exhibit, which opens on Oct. 19, highlights the ways athleticism transcends the court, spotlighting not only Bueckers but other sports icons like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick and Venus Williams.

Bueckers is featured in a video promoting the exhibit, demonstrating her basketball skills throughout the museum as Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons plays, mixed with electronica. For Bueckers, the project is personal.

“I’ve always said that I think basketball is another form of art, just the way people move, the way they’re creative. Basketball is expression, through creativity and instinct – finding different ways to get the ball in the basket, so it was a blessing and honor to help invite people to experience an exhibition at SFMOMA that celebrates the intersection of art and sport.” she said in a statement shared on social media, via ClutchPoints.

Expand Tweet

The Get in the Game exhibition will feature 70 artists and designers whose work is influenced by sports. Through a wide array of artistic mediums, the exhibit seeks to highlight the broader cultural impact of athletes and their contributions to society. The works included span from sculptures and paintings to video installations. such as Bueckers'.

Paige Bueckers' involvement with SFMOMA comes during a significant moment in her career. After missing two seasons due to injuries, she returned to the court in 2024 with a renewed perspective and sense of purpose. Her journey from dealing with a tibial plateau fracture and a torn ACL to recovering and rejoining her UConn team has been inspirational to many fans and athletes alike. She will likely be one of the top WNBA draft picks in 2025.