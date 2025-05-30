The Mississippi State basketball team picked up an intriguing college basketball transfer portal commitment on Friday. A lot of teams are done shopping in the portal, but the Bulldogs went out and bolstered their roster with former Montana State forward Brandon Walker. Walker started his college basketball career in 2022 at UT Arlington, and then he transferred to the Bobcats. He is now ready to play for his third school in four years.

“NEWS: Montana State transfer forward Brandon Walker has committed to Mississippi State, he told @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The 6-7 junior averaged 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season.”

Out of high school, Brandon Walker was a three-star recruit out of Cedar Hill, Texas. He only had two offers: one from Troy, and one from UT Arlington.

Walker had a solid first year at UT Arlington as he started in 12 out of the 32 games that he played in as a freshman. Walker averaged 6.6 points per game that season. He also brought in 4.3 rebounds per game and dished out 0.3 assists per game. After that, he transferred to Montana State.

In year one at Montana State, Walker took a big leap. He started in 34 out of 35 games, and he finished the season averaging 13.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 1.1 APG. This past season was a big one as well as he averaged 14.7 PPG, 4.9 RPR and 1.6 APG. Now, Walker is getting the opportunity to play at a power four school with the Mississippi State basketball team.

Mississippi State just finished up a solid year as the team finished with a 21-13 overall record and an 8-10 mark in the loaded SEC. The Bulldogs ended up making the NCAA Tournament as an eight-seed, but they lost in the first round against nine-seed Baylor.

The Bulldogs have been a tournament team for multiple years in a row, but they haven't been able to make a lot of noise. It will be interesting to see if Mississippi State can get over the hump next season.