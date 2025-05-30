Asa Newell was one of three five-star prospects entering the NCAA ranks from Montverde Academy in 2024. The other two were Cooper Flagg, who will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Derik Queen, who is expected to be a lottery pick. Like his close friends, Newell is also hoping to hear his name called early on in June's draft after a standout freshman season at Georgia.

The 19-year-old has long been tied to the state of Georgia. He was born in Atlanta and lived in Athens for six years when he was a kid. Even after moving to Destin, Florida, and playing at Montverde, Asa's future of becoming a Bulldog seemed predetermined. It also made sense for him to play for Georgia, given that his older brother, Jaden Newell, was entering his sophomore season with the team.

In one season playing in the ultra-competitive SEC, Newell averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, a block, and a steal in 33 games, all of which he started. After proving to be one of the best freshmen in the nation's best conference, Newell earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors and became a prospect many NBA teams began gathering more information on.

What makes Newell such an intriguing draft prospect is that he's an elite athlete. No challenge is too big for Newell on either end of the court, making him a high-potential, high-impact forward with the ability to impact winning right away. That is why he finds himself projected as a first-round pick in ClutchPoints' recent Mock Draft 2.0 and is ranked inside the top 20 on ClutchPoints' Big Board 2.0.

As the 2025 NBA Draft rapidly approaches, Newell continues to work on his craft behind the scenes. He is devoted to becoming one of the best shooting big men in this year's draft class, and his stock continues to rise after stepping foot on the court in front of league personnel from all 30 teams earlier in May at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Pure excitement and joy are the two words that could best describe this moment for Newell, as this was the point where he realized his life-long dreams were finally coming true.

“I remember walking out there in front of everyone and being like, ‘Wow, I’m actually here.’ Then I got to meet Adam Silver and shake his hand for the first time. I was like a kid in that moment because I was like, ‘I did the Adam Silver handshake,' Newell told ClutchPoints in an exclusive pre-draft interview. “For real, it’s a surreal experience.”

Georgia's Asa Newell showed off his explosiveness and improving shooting range/touch at the Excel pro day, with quite a few NBA executives courtside at the Draft Combine in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/15ixhfNDod — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, having time to reconnect with Flagg and Queen in Chicago was a surreal moment for all three players as they embark on their NBA journeys together. These three have remained close friends despite playing in three different collegiate conferences over the past year, and although they will soon begin to form NBA rivalries with one another, their friendship is something Newell still holds close.

“It was actually really cool to be able to spend time with my Montverde teammates there — Derik (Queen) and Cooper (Flagg). We all spent time talking about the process and hanging out. All three of us made a lot of sacrifices at Montverde, and now we’re here. It’s an amazing opportunity, and I am blessed to be able to showcase my talents and development in front of the entire league.”

Newell is a family man. The big man may look intimidating with his near 7-foot frame, but he enjoys the simple things in life outside of the game of basketball. Family is at the core of Newell's life, and these values have extended to his teammates on the court. Both his immediate and extended family on the court are what motivate Newell, and he is ready to tackle any challenge thrown his way with his new NBA family.

“You can put me in different areas of the court and be confident in my production,” Newell said. “Whether it’s guarding the best player or being able to switch on any sort of screens, I hold myself to a high standard on standing out this way. As I prepare to enter the NBA, I do so knowing that I play with fire and an energy that is contagious.

“I always look to bring energy to the rest of the pack, and more times than not, it helps all of us succeed as a team.”

There is a strong chance Newell will be a lottery pick in this year's draft. Many around the league view him as a top-20 prospect with a lot of potential to become an elite two-way player because of his length and versatility.

Watched Asa Newell work out last night, no doubt he'll strengthen his case during draft process. Convincing shooting stroke, easy to buy the 3-ball becoming a regular weapon for a big with the size, quick loadups to earn 58 dunks in 33 games. Should draw interest in lottery. pic.twitter.com/bKGqYbvbFk — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Aside from being able to rebound and score in the paint, Newell stands out at the power forward position because of his intangibles. Newell has a strong understanding of where to be on defense, which allows him to switch onto and find success against any position. On offense, he has grown tremendously on the perimeter and has the tools to be one of the better shooting big men in this year's draft.

That is why Newell is taking inspiration from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Aaron Gordon, two highly successful talents in the NBA who he is learning from to add to his game entering the league.

“I’ve been studying a lot of Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s an elite defender, has a strong perimeter game, and is an All-Star talent,” Newell stated. “On defense, he was switching onto different guards and blocking shots, which is where I can see myself making an impact as a rookie. Aaron Gordon is another player I’ve been studying … Having any sort of post-work or post-bag in the NBA is something that is extremely valuable.

“I am very confident in my abilities in the post and believe it’s something I can bring immediately.”

From being one of the best recruits in the country to becoming one of the standout freshman performers in the NCAA, Newell's skill and experiences make him one of the top players in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints before this year's NBA Draft, Newell sat down to discuss the improvements he has made during the pre-draft process, as well as why he projects to be one of the best young big men entering the league in June.

ClutchPoints: Asa, there are roughly four weeks until the 2025 NBA Draft. What is your day-to-day like right now, and has it hit you yet that this is all surreal and the moment you’ve been waiting for all your life?

Asa Newell: It’s amazing. I can’t believe this moment is already here. Time has gone by so fast. My time at Georgia definitely helped me prepare for this moment. Excel (Sports Management) has a whole facility in Irvine, CA, to help me train and prepare for the draft in a few weeks. That is where I am early in the morning.

To start the day on the court, it’s just a lot of balance work and doing different footwork exercises to get warmed up. Then I’ll get a bunch of shots and run a lot of different scenarios and actions against some of the other guys here. After being on the court, it’s straight to the weight room for lifting. That’s a grind. After lunch, it’s all about recovery and getting my mind right. Later in the night, I’ll come back and get more shots up because I know I can be better, and I want to be the best I can be.

CP: Has it hit you yet that your moment has come and you’re about to be in the NBA?

Newell: It definitely hit me a little bit at the NBA Draft Combine. I remember walking out there in front of everyone and being like, ‘Wow, I’m actually here.’ Then I got to meet Adam Silver and shake his hand for the first time. I was like a kid in that moment because I was like, ‘I did the Adam Silver handshake!’ For real, it’s a surreal experience. You just can’t take any day for granted because you don’t get any time back. You have to make the most of it, especially in front of everyone.

CP: What was the experience of being at the NBA Draft Combine like, and what was your biggest takeaway from being around the other draftees and all 30 teams?

Newell: There was a lot of excitement in the air. It was actually really cool to be able to spend time with my Montverde teammates there — Derik (Queen) and Cooper (Flagg). We all spent time talking about the process and hanging out. All three of us made a lot of sacrifices at Montverde, and now we’re here. It’s an amazing opportunity, and I am blessed to be able to showcase my talents and development in front of the entire league.

CP: Who is one player you are looking forward to matching up against? Who is that one player little Asa shooting hoops at the park would envision playing one-on-one?

Newell: My favorite player when I was growing up was Kyle Korver. That’s why I wanted to shoot so many 3s when I was a kid! I had his jersey, and I always wore it to Atlanta Hawks games, but he’s obviously retired, so I can’t go up against him. Hopefully I'll get the chance to play Kevin Durant because matching up against him is a dream. If I got that opportunity to play against KD, it’s something that would definitely leave me starstruck. That would be my starstruck moment.

CP: Because of your athleticism, length, and versatility on both ends of the floor, a lot of teams are paying very close attention to you. Where do you see yourself thriving right away as a rookie?

Newell: I feel like I am a plug-and-play type of player. I always had those tendencies my entire career of being able to thrive in multiple scenarios and situations. That was my role for Team USA when I was there for U17 and U19. You can put me in different areas of the court and be confident in my production.

Whether it’s guarding the best player or being able to switch on any sort of screens, I hold myself to a high standard on standing out this way. As I prepare to enter the NBA, I do so knowing that I play with fire and an energy that is contagious. I always look to bring energy to the rest of the pack and, more times than not, it helps all of us succeed as a team.

CP: If someone asked you to describe your game in a few words, what would you tell them and why?

Newell: Well, I’d definitely tell them I love going left and attacking the bucket. I like getting to the right block, and I don’t want to brag, but I have a pretty good spin move. Look out for that spin move because it’s better than many expect! I’m also a very capable shooter. Be careful with how much space you give me in pick-and-pop scenarios.

Article Continues Below

CP: Is there anything you feel about your game that oftentimes gets overlooked or people have the wrong narrative about?

Newell: At Georgia, I didn’t showcase my shooting abilities how I wanted to. That’s a story still being written. I definitely have it in me and the utmost confidence in my shot. I can see the improvements I’ve made from the perimeter in recent months. [Asa smiles] You don’t want to leave me open right now, trust me! My 3-point shooting has definitely been overlooked, but it’s partly my fault. I am ready to flip that narrative immediately.

CP: What has been the toughest challenge you’ve faced on the verge of getting to the NBA?

Newell: That’s a really good question. You know, I’d probably have to say the intense schedule because many people don’t understand what daily life is like to get to this level. There aren’t any days off. In college, the SEC threw us a ranked opponent almost every single night. It’s high-level, NBA-like competition every game. Every team in the league suffered tough losses and went on losing streaks, but for us, it was all about how we responded to those losses.

We thought we weren’t going to make the tournament late in the year, so we really had to buckle up and get some hard-fought wins. If we were in any other conference, we wouldn’t have made the tournament, so getting those late-season wins was essential. I don’t really think there is one challenge in particular that helped mold me, but just understanding how to fight as a team and be there for my teammates in tough times.

Overcoming that adversity and being able to shine was beautiful to see.

CP: What are you looking forward to the most entering the NBA? And you can’t say that first contract. A lot of guys always laugh and say that, so I’m ruling that one out for you!

Newell: [Asa laughs] Of course they do! For me, it’s about being able to go to a new city and live on my own. Figuring out what life outside of basketball is like. It’s all about taking that next step as a man and figuring out my life’s journey in this big world. Practice and games take up a lot of the schedule, but there is a lot of free time in the NBA. What will you do in that time? What is your new life going to be like, and who am I going to be as a man?

I am looking forward to finding the answers to these questions, and I’m looking forward to being able to settle down in a new place I’ve never been. In terms of actually playing, I can’t wait to go against the best in the world. I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a kid. But overall, I’m really looking forward to being able to mature and take those next steps in life.

CP: You touched on this a little earlier with your mention of Kyle Korver, but who did you grow up watching and try to either mimic your game after or learn from?

Newell: Right now, before the draft, I’ve been studying a lot of Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s an elite defender, has a strong perimeter game, and is an All-Star talent. When I watched his rookie season highlights, his ability to attack smaller defenders and use his size to his advantage stood out to me. On defense, he was switching onto different guards and blocking shots, which is where I can see myself making an impact as a rookie.

Aaron Gordon is another player I’ve been studying. Since going to Denver, AG has been a handoff guy who can also keep it and drive into a post-up opportunity to score on offense. Having any sort of post-work or post-bag in the NBA is something that is extremely valuable. I am very confident in my abilities in the post and believe it’s something I can bring immediately.

CP: You probably see all the scouting reports out there about you and all the mock drafts, as everyone always has different opinions on all the guys in the draft. What is a common misconception about you as a player that you are looking to prove people wrong about?

Newell: It’s exactly what I was saying earlier with my 3-point shooting abilities. I’ve put in the time and work to really improve in this area, so I know that any team that takes a chance on me will get immediate production and value. I may not have showcased that ability at Georgia how I wanted, but I know I will be a reliable shooting threat during my rookie season.

CP: You aren’t a traditional power forward in the sense that you play around the rim and can only rebound. You can help initiate an offense, play in pick-and-roll sets, run in transition, be an avid defender who can switch onto smaller players, etc. Do you believe that makes you a fit for any team that could potentially draft you?

Newell: 100 percent. I am a plug-and-play player. I want to be known as that guy who comes into the game and the other team immediately has to wake up and try to match our energy because I am going to bring it! I’m a workaholic on and off the court and am always perfecting certain parts of my game.

It’s easy to say now that I’ll fit in right away, but the reality for any of us who are drafted is that we won’t know until we get there and actually play. I know I can bring value to any NBA team, whether they just made the playoffs or are developing a young core to become contenders.

CP: On the court, we’ve seen why you are a first-round prospect who has a really good chance of going in the lottery. But off the court, what makes you a first-round prospect, and what are some of your values and hobbies?

Newell: My strongest value is my relationship with God. I grew up attending church with my family, and they’re everything to me. I am super family-oriented. Obviously, when I’m not playing, I love watching the NBA games. I am a pretty big TV show guy too, and I enjoy getting out of the house to go fishing. I definitely love going to the beach. I was in Destin, Florida, for a little bit, so I was a little spoiled being able to go to the beach any time I wanted, but those are my hobbies in a nutshell.

CP: So, what I am hearing is that teams with a beach nearby should go draft Asa Newell?

Newell: [Asa laughs] I’m not saying that! Hey man, a pool for me is good enough. A pool will do its job!

CP: Several years from now, when you’ve been in the league for over a decade or are nearing the end of the line in your career, what do you want basketball fans and people to remember about Asa Newell?

Newell: I want to be remembered for my hard work and as a player who can play on both sides – offense and defense. Just being a great human being. Character and morale go a long way. It’s super important to me. I definitely just want to give back to the community and be able to make a name for myself in the NBA. To make my family and community proud … it would mean the world to me.