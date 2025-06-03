The Indiana Fever are facing some significant adversity during the early stages of the 2025 WNBA season. Indiana is still without superstar Caitlin Clark for at least another week while she recovers from a quad injury. Now the Fever will be down another guard ahead of their next game against the Mystics.

The Fever released the official injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mystics. It revealed that guard Sophie Cunningham will be out with an ankle injury.

Indiana got battered with injuries in their last game against Connecticut. The Fever lost both Cunningham and backup point guard Sydney Colson during that game. It clearly got the Fever out of sorts early and they never recovered, giving the Sun their first win of the season.

Colson was not listed on the injury report, which suggests she could play on Tuesday. That would give the Fever a huge boost ahead of what feels like a must-win game.

Indiana also got some positive injury news over the weekend. MRIs revealed that neither player suffered a long-term injury, per head coach Stephanie White.

“I think we got good news from both of their MRIs, as good of news as you can get,” White said. “And so right now, it's a day-to-day thing. We're looking forward to hopefully them returning at some point sooner rather than later, but at the same time, it's how each of them progresses in their rehab.”

Fever add former No. 3 overall pick after recent rash of injuries

Article Continues Below

The Fever also made one important roster move to help compensate for the team's recent bout of injuries.

Indiana signed former Atlanta guard Aari McDonald to a contract on Monday.

They added McDonald via the emergency hardship exception. This exception allows WNBA teams to immediately sign players if they have fewer than 10 game-eligible players at any point during the season.

McDonald is a former third overall pick who led Arizona on an improbable run to a national championship game during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

She has not made a big impact in the WNBA during her first few years as a pro. McDonald averages 8.6 points and 2.8 assists per game in under 22 minutes per game throughout her career.

It will be interesting to see if the Fever give McDonald any minutes on Tuesday night.