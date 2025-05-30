USC men's basketball is strengthening its roster from top to bottom. Recently, USC secured top scorer Jordan Marsh from UNC Asheville in the transfer portal.

Now, they're adding a new dimension to their coaching staff with the hiring of former NBA player Earl Boykins as an assistant coach, per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times. Boykins played 13 seasons in the NBA from 1999-2012.

USC coach Eric Musselman coached Boykins when he played for the Golden State Warriors in the early 2000s. They also worked together at Arkansas, where Boykins was the Director of Student-Athlete Development.

USC is coming off a season in which they went 16-17 and fell short of postseason play. During this off-season, they saw players entering the transfer portal. USC's leading scorer, Desmond Claude, entered the portal in late April, dealing them a huge blow. He averaged 15.8 points per game.

As a result, the Trojans are seeking fresh blood. Luckily for them, they have Boykins on board, who brings a depth of basketball experience.

Earl Boykins brings versatility to the USC coaching staff.

Article Continues Below

Related USC Basketball News Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Boykins has done it all in basketball. He was a player, coach, and mentor. Skill sets that can be a benefit to USC as they undergo this period of restructuring.

He is also on the same level in terms of strategy as Musselman. When it comes to development, they each understand the value of building up players from the ground up.

As was the case with Boykins, who blossomed under Musselman's guidance while in the NBA. Boykins can attest to the circumstances of what it was like to play at the highest level, experiences he could share with the players at USC.

He turned those experiences into a career as a coach and mentor. In turn, Boykins brings with him a vast arsenal of weapons that can turn USC around.