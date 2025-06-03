The Seattle Seahawks have tried to make life easier for Sam Darnold. But signing the quarterback remains a risky move. Adding the angst, Darnold flopped hard in his first session in front of the media.

The Seahawks traded steady quarterback Geno Smith and banked on Darnold, who had a resurgent season with the Vikings in 2024 before crumbling in the final two games of the season.

And in Darnold’s first curtain-opening session, he tossed a pair of interceptions in a 7-on-7 setting, according to a post on X by Brady Henderson.

Notes from the Seahawks' fourth OTA, the first that was open to reporters:

-An up and down day for Sam Darnold, who was intercepted twice in a short span during a 7-on-7 period in the red zone. Julian Love got him first, then Josh Jobe picked off his scramble throw.

What do Seahawks have in QB Sam Darnold?

Article Continues Below
More Seattle Seahawks News
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has some hidden gems on his 2025 roster.
3 Seattle Seahawks hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowLorenzo J Reyna ·
Mystery player in the middle, Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba around him, Seahawks logo in the background
1 Seattle Seahawks rookie who stood out most in 2025 minicampEnzo Flojo ·
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and throws for a touchdown in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Raiders’ Geno Smith explains why Seahawks trade excited himJulian Ojeda ·
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Seahawks’ Sam Darnold dishes on what makes Cooper Kupp uniqueQuinn Allen ·
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) looks to throw against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
How Brock Purdy, 49ers are key to Jalen Milroe’s developmentJake Faigus ·
Sam Darnold, Seahawks
Seahawks’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonDouglas Fritz ·

The good news is Darnold didn’t stay in the rut. Henderson noted that he turned things around.

Darnold bounced back after what sounded like some good-natured ribbing from OC Klint Kubiak, responding with TDs to UDFA WR Tyrone Broden and Cooper Kupp, and later to Zach Charbonnet and JSN. But all told, several plays died with Darnold holding onto the ball.

Making things tough for Darnold is the fact that the Seahawks didn’t invest enough in protecting him, according to espn.com.

“It's clear the longtime Seahawks GM (John Schneider) believes the players he has on the roster, almost all of whom are his draft picks, will improve,” Bill Barnwell wrote. “Some of that might be a product of a schematic shift. The Seahawks were a passive, dropback-heavy offense under Grubb. Kubiak should get them on the move more often and create more uncertainty for opposing defensive linemen to prevent rushers from pinning their ears back to go after the quarterback.

“Seahawks fans will need to hope Schneider is right, because the impact on Darnold could be devastating. Even during his resurgent 2024 season, his biggest weakness was his propensity for taking sacks. (It was) highlighted by a brutal end to the season in an ugly playoff loss to the Rams. Darnold ranked seventh in the league in QBR from a clean pocket. But when opposing teams got pressure on him, that dropped to 22nd. Since the start of 2018, his 17.2 QBR when pressured ranks 34th out of 50 quarterbacks with 900 dropbacks.”