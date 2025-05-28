The Auburn basketball team picked up an intriguing commitment on Wednesday as Filip Jovic, a transfer from Serbia, announced his commitment to the Tigers. It was a big day all around for head coach Bruce Pearl and Auburn as the team also learned that it is getting Tahaad Pettiford back for another season. He decided to take his name out of the NBA Draft, and then the Tigers got this commitment from Jovic.

“NEWS: Auburn has landed a commitment from Serbian big man Filip Jovic, source told @On3sports,” Joe Tipton of On3 Sports said in a post. “The 6-foot-9, 20-year-old forward averaged 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season playing professionally for KK Mega Basket.”

If KK Mega Basket sounds familiar, it's because NBA superstar Nikola Jokic played for them before coming to play basketball in the United States. Jokic played for KK Mega Basketball from 2012 until 2015, and then he was drafted by the Nuggets.

The Auburn basketball team is getting a good one in Filip Jovic as he has put up some good numbers during his two years with Mega Basket. He averaged a little over eight points per game during his first year, and then he took a nice leap this past season.

Jovic finished this past season averaging over 12 PPG. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game. The one thing that the 6-foot-9 center doesn't have in his arsenal is three-point shooting. He had a good percentage during his first year with Mega Basket as he shot 38% from deep, but he only attempted eight threes. This past season, he shot the ball a lot more, but he didn't make a lot of them. He was 10-43 from deep, which was good for 23%.

Filip Jovic is a talented player that is coming to Auburn with a lot of good experience after playing in Serbia. The Tigers were one of the best teams in the country this past season, and they came just short of playing for a national title as they lost in the Final Four. Auburn is getting a lot of talented players back, and the Tigers have some intriguing new additions like Jovic. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he has with the team next year.