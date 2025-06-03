The Brooklyn Nets will get a closer look at the draft's top international draft prospects on Wednesday. The NBA will hold pre-draft workouts in Treviso, Italy for players who were invited to the Chicago draft combine but excused from attending because they were playing with an overseas team.

Noa Essengue, Joan Beringer, Nolan Traoré, Hugo González, Ben Saraf, Noah Penda and Bogoljub Markovic are among the players participating. The Nets hold the Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36 picks in the draft, putting each of the above prospects within their range.

Noa Essengue among potential Nets draft targets attending international combine

Essengue is the most notable of the group. The 6-foot-9 forward has been rising up draft boards while putting together one of his most productive stretches of the season in Germany's top professional league.

Essengue has averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting in 23.0 minutes per game over his last eight appearances with Ratiopharm Ulm. He posted a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from three and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line during Game 1 of the German playoff semifinals on Sunday.

Career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds for Noa Essengue exploded in Game 1 of the German playoff semis. The 18-year-old showcased his skill level, fluidity, defensive versatility, and feel for the game, knocking down a pair of 3s and bringing impressive intensity on both ends. pic.twitter.com/JLMjHZGsF0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The French phenom is the draft's second-youngest player, only three days older than Cooper Flagg.

ESPN has moved Essengue up to No. 9 in its latest big board. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report and Yahoo Sports have the Nets selecting him at No. 8 in their latest mock drafts.

Essengue measured 6-foot-9 and 198 pounds with a 6-foot-11 wingspan at Basketball Without Borders last year. He also recorded an incredible 9-foot-3 standing reach, four inches shorter than Victor Wembanyama's. His measurements, athletic testing and shooting drill results will be storylines to monitor on Wednesday.

Beringer, another French prospect, is the next-highest ranked player (No. 15 on ESPN's board) working out in Treviso. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game on 62.4 percent shooting for Cedevita Olimpija in the Adriatic League this season. He is also one of the draft's youngest players, just one month older than Essengue.

Gonzalez, a 6-foot-7 forward for Real Madrid, is ranked No. 23 on ESPN's board, while Traore, a French point guard, is No. 25.