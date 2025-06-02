Ohio State picked up a 2025 commitment on Monday and the name might be ring a bell for basketball fans.

Myles Herro, the younger brother of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, has committed to the Buckeyes out of Whitnall High School in Wisconsin, Myles told On3.

“I chose Ohio State because it felt like the right fit for me, both on and off the court,” he said. “The opportunity to grow in a program like this, compete at a high level, and be part of something special really stood out. Coach [Jake] Diebler and his staff were real with me from the start. The way they communicate, the vision they have for the program, and how much they believe in their players made it easy to trust them.”

The younger Herro comes to Columbus as a three-star point guard ranked 288th in his class, according to On3's rankings. He gives the Buckeyes a two-man freshman class enrolling this summer with top-100 talent A’mare Bynum already in tow. Diebler also had a pledge from four-star guard Dorian Jones but he decided last week to take another year before enrolling in college.

That gave Herro an opportunity to come in, and he told On3 that Ohio State basketball fans can expect him to make a difference on both ends.

“I’d describe my game as a pass-first guard who can create when needed and score the ball too,” he said. “I take pride in being a two-way player, someone who can impact both ends of the floor and bring energy every time I step on the court.”

In addition to Bynum and Herro, Ohio State has three incoming transfers in Joshua Ojianwuna (Baylor), Brandon Noel (Wright State), and Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara).

Ohio State went 17-15 last year, Diebler's first full season as head coach. The Buckeyes haven't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2022 and haven't made it out of the first weekend since 2013 when Thad Matta was head coach.