The Alabama basketball team got some surprising news on Wednesday night as Labaron Philon announced that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Crimson Tide for one more season. At the conclusion of this past season, Philon decided that he was going to explore the NBA Draft process, and it sounded like he was set on going pro. He said that he was “all in” on his pro career, but now, he is coming back to play for head coach Nate Oats.

“Breaking: Labaron Philon returning to Alabama, withdraws from NBA Draft,” Yea Alabama said in a post.

This is a surprising turn of events for Labaron Philon, but one that the Alabama basketball team will be happy about. When Philon first announced that he was going to enter the NBA Draft, he released a statement that made it sound like he was gone for good:

Article Continues Below

Related Alabama Basketball News Subscribe To Our Newsletter

“Dear Bama Nation, First, I would like to thank God and give all the glory to Him,” the statement read. “Returning home to Alabama and wearing the Script A this year has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This school and fan base welcomed me home with open arms and I will forever be thankful for the love and support I have been shown thisyear. Thank you 10 my coaches and teammates for motivating me. pushing me. and helping me develop into the player I am today, Wewill be brothers for life. To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support lhave received hroughout my life and the sacrifices they have made for me to pursue my dreams. Ever since I was little in Mobile, my dream has always been to play in the NBA, and I am excited to pursue that goal by officially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. I cannot wait to start the next chapter of my life!”

Philon must not have received the feedback that he was hoping for, and he is now coming back to Alabama to polish his game. This is huge for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide as the 6'4″ freshman had an impressive first year in college. He averaged double figures at 10.6 points per game, and he also averaged 3.3 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game. Philon does need to work on his three-point shooting as he shot just 31.5% from deep last year.

Labaron Philon is a young player that burst onto the scene during his freshman season. Going pro didn't work out for him this year, but he has plenty of time to develop into an elite NBA Draft prospect during another season at Alabama. His sophomore season should be a special one.