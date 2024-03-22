Aaliyah Edwards, the standout forward for the UConn's women’s basketball team, announced her decision Thursday to declare for this year's WNBA Draft, marking her participation in the NCAA Tournament as her “one last dance” with the Huskies.
Edwards’ journey with UConn has been marked by both significant achievements and steady improvement. This season, she hit career-highs across the board, boasting an average of 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, while maintaining an impressive 59.4% field goal percentage. She is 22 rebounds away from reaching the 1,000 milestone in her career. Over the past 10 games, she has averaged 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, achieving seven double-doubles in the process. The performances have not only solidified her place as a top-tier power forward, finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, but also secured her a spot on the national ballot for the coveted Wooden Award.
“I have absolutely no regrets committing to this program and this legacy. It’s been the best decision ever,” Edwards said in a video posted on Instagram, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “We’ve achieved a ton, but hey, there’s still one big goal waiting for us. We’re not done yet … Although I’ve got to savor every moment because this is my last jam at UConn, I’m all in and ready to bring that championship glory back to Storrs with my squad by my side. Let’s have one last dance.”
Her announcement comes amid national recognition, with second-team USBWA All-American honors and an honorable mention from the Associated Press.
Aaliyah Edwards' ‘last dance'
Edwards' said that her decision to declare for the WNBA Draft, where is she is a project first-round pick, was not easy.
“Oh my gosh, if it was easy I would have made the decision at the start of the season,” she said, per Lori Riley of the Hartford Courant. “Everyone can see how special this team is. But behind the scenes, they’re even more special to me … But I don’t want to take away from what we have left to do. It’s a celebration, so I try to emphasize just how great this program has treated me, how great my teammates and coach have treated me and how special this family is to me, and I want to keep it that way. But we’re not done yet. We still have a lot of games to play, and we’re still trying to achieve our goal.”
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma said that Edwards' decision did not come as a surprise, assuming her return would be a “real, real long shot.”
“There’s only been actually two conversations that I’ve had with Aaliyah about this,” Auriemma said. “One was a while back when it was brought to my attention that she might consider coming back. So I talked to her about it and gave her all the pros and cons, and at the end of the day I said it’s going to be your comfort level, and whichever way you go, obviously we’ll be fine with it.
“But I always thought it was a real, real long shot because I think there is a cycle in college basketball. You spend four years someplace, you pretty much pour everything you have into it, and then it’s time to move on and go on to the next phase of your life. Nika’s reason for doing it may have been different than Aaliyah’s. I don’t think Nika is going to be a top 5, 6 or 7 (WNBA) draft pick, so her reasons may be different for going. And Paige’s situation is different for staying.”
The Huskies are poised for a competitive run in the women's NCAA Tournament, entering the tournament as a 3-seed with Edwards leading the charge. Their quest for championship glory begins against 14-seed Jackson State on Saturday, a game that not only spotlights Edwards final moments with the Huskies but also highlights UConn’s potential for a 31st consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.
Edwards’ draft declaration coincides with the career advancements of her teammates. Paige Bueckers, a superstar guard, is set to return after a redshirt season due to injury, while forward Aubrey Griffin is preparing for a sixth year following an ACL injury. Bueckers is experiencing an extraordinary comeback season, posting an all-time best average of 21.3 points per game with a 53.8% field goal accuracy, alongside contributing 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks.
Point guard Nika Muhl, notable for her own All-American honorable mention and second-place ranking in career assists at UConn, will be leaving with Edwards.