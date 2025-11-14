The WNBA CBA (collective bargaining agreement) negotiations have been the hottest topic surrounding the league in 2025, and W fans and players alike have been on the edge of their seats waiting for any positive updates. Sophie Cunningham is one of the many free agents waiting on a decision so that they can sort out their contract for next season, but she has been vocal in her support of the WNBPA's fight.

Cunningham spoke out on the current progress of the CBA debacle, and it'll disappoint fans to learn that the outlook still isn't so positive. In an interview with Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, Cunningham revealed that there hasn't been much movement in any direction.

“There's really not a lot to talk about … on [the players'] end until there's a new CBA. And I think that's how it is across the league.”

According to Cunningham, who most recently played for the Indiana Fever, talks between the two sides have essentially stalled. With the original deadline already being extended once and the new November 30 date fast approaching, whether there will be a 2026 WNBA season remains to be seen.

“I think the last meeting was about two weeks ago,” she said. “I know our execs are talking with their people every single day. I don't think there's been much movement. I think at least there's communication, so that's the biggest thing for us.

“But normally, we don't have meetings unless something big is happening or if they need to update us on what they're talking about,” Cunningham continued. “And so it's been two weeks, and we haven't had one. So I'm not sure where they're at, but for us players, I think we're standing strong on what we want.”

The WNBA recently set a date for its 2026 draft lottery, but there has otherwise been no indication that operations for the next campaign will go forward.