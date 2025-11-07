The date for the upcoming WNBA Draft Lottery has been officially announced despite concerns that 2026 operations might not proceed amid the ongoing CBA (collective bargaining agreement) discussions. ESPN networks will broadcast the event for the 14th year in a row, with the 30-minute special taking place on Sunday, November 23, at 6:30 p.m.

The Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and Chicago Sky are the teams in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, with the Wings having the highest odds and guaranteed to get at least the third choice. The Lynx have a lottery pick as a result of a first-round trade with the Sky, giving them the second-highest chances, and the Storm also own the Los Angeles Sparks' first-rounder via trade, leaving them with the third-best odds.

The numbers are in! Here’s how each team stacks up in the WNBA Draft Lottery 2026 👇 With chances set at 42%, Dallas holds the most combinations (420 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the third pick. They’re followed by Minnesota at 26.1% (261 out of 1,000), Seattle at… pic.twitter.com/5ooLkRnlIx — WNBA (@WNBA) November 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The WNBA Draft Lottery comes at a very crucial moment for the league. It acts as a defining moment for rebuilding teams, as it usually is, but with the ongoing CBA negotiations between the WNBPA and the league's leadership, this year's edition is happening against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the future framework of the W.

The former WNBA CBA initially expired on October 31, but a proposed extension was accepted by both sides, pushing the new deadline to November 30 — one week after the draft lottery is now taking place. The questions around the negotiations and the worries about whether both sides can reach an agreement left the public unsure about whether operations would carry on as scheduled for the W's 2026 season, including hosting the draft lottery.

Even with the draft lottery date now confirmed, the WNBPA is still battling over several pivotal issues, such as increased salaries, equitable revenue sharing, and expanded benefits. The outcome of these talks could have a drastic effect on rookie contracts, team salary caps, and free agency movement.

All of this comes in a year where most of the W's players have entered the free agent market, and the league expects to welcome a star-studded draft class in 2026. The outcome of the draft lottery alongside the CBA negotiations will play a large part in setting the tone for the careers of the future draftees and defining the trajectory of the WNBA as a whole.