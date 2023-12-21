UConn's Aaliyah Edwards delivers a stellar performance in her emotional Canadian homecoming.

In an emotionally-charged homecoming, UConn women's basketball star Aaliyah Edwards led her team to a resounding 111-34 victory over Toronto Metropolitan on Wednesday. The Maple Leaf Gardens matchup, significant for its celebration of Edwards’ Canadian roots, was marked by a standout performance by the Huskies on the court.

Edwards, embracing the moment, said after the game, “It was a great day to play basketball. The crowd was in it, and we were in it, too.” Despite early fouls, she shone with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The game, although lopsided and not impacting NCAA Tournament seeding, was significant for UConn's freshman sharpshooter, Ashlynn Shade, who scored 20 points. KK Arnold and Qadence Samuels also shone, contributing 21 and 16 points, respectively. UConn displayed teamwork, shooting 43-for-67 with 33 assists.

“I don’t think they’ll remember what the score was,” TMU Coach Carly Clark said, as reported by Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. “We’re trying to create experiences. Our program is trying to be the best at getting better, and you do that by playing the best. We knew we would create an experience our players would never forger, and 3,000 people here would never forget, and you can’t pass on that.”

UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised the spirit of TMU's players and the significance of the matchup. He highlighted Edwards' growth and the importance of the experience over the game's score.

“There’s not a lot of people who would (play us),” Auriemma said. “But when you do something like this, you’re sending a message that you believe in your team, you believe in your players and you believe in the program you’re building. I looked down their end, I never saw any sign of ‘what are we doing here?’”

The event, drawing about 3,500 spectators, became a special occasion for Edwards, who sang the Canadian anthem with her teammates.

“It was a cool moment for me,” Edwards said. “When I’m at home, I always sing (O, Canada), to sing it with my teammates, hand in hand, it was a moment to cherish.”

The game allowed UConn to refine their play, with Auriemma emphasizing teamwork. Edwards faced challenges, including her third foul and fifth turnover before halftime, but UConn led 68-9 at the break.

The night ended with Edwards walking off the court through a line of admirers, a testament to her impact and popularity.

“Aaliyah has a great personality,” Auriemma said. “And this gave her an opportunity to enjoy it, just enjoy it. The game didn’t mean anything, it was just the experience.”