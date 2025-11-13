Unrivaled's second season is fast approaching, and the league has finally revealed its official playing and broadcast schedule. The games will be carried on TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max when the action tips off on January 5, 2026, and there's one interesting detail built in that's meant to benefit the players.

In the press announcement that Unrivaled posted to its site, the league made sure to note that back-to-backs have been eliminated for players throughout the regular season. The scheduling change has also been applied in a way that doesn't disadvantage fans, as the schedule still includes a full weekend slate of games for viewers to enjoy in person or on television from Friday to Monday.

The demand for fewer back-to-back games that include traveling and better scheduling of contests overall was a major point of contention for both players and coaches in the 2025 WNBA season. Phoenix Mercury star and member of Unrivaled's Phantom squad Satou Sabally was one of the most vocal advocates calling for the W to improve the way it plans out games this past campaign.

“It's like they don't care about players' safety. It's like they don't care about scheduling or whatever. I only mentioned that one time at the beginning of the season,” Sabally said in August. “I know people always love to come and say, ‘Oh, you guys want to get paid more, you guys need to play all these games,' but at some point, there's a sports science to it. It's honestly just like game on game on game.”

Sabally's statements resulted in a barrage of backlash from social media users and former NBA players like Patrick Beverley. However, other WNBA players and coaches have backed up her opinions throughout the year.

This discussion will come to a head in the upcoming WNBA CBA (collective bargaining agreement) negotiations. Scheduling is one major point of emphasis, alongside the request for higher salaries and a bigger percentage of the revenue share.

Unrivaled's six clubs will play a 56-game regular season before the playoffs get underway on February 28.