Aubrey Griffin's injury is the latest to plague the UConn women's basketball team, which has dwindled down to nine available players.

In a another setback for the UConn women's basketball team, forward Aubrey Griffin will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL in her left knee. The team confirmed this unfortunate news on Wednesday, dealing a heavy blow to the Huskies' roster.

Griffin, a fifth-year senior, sustained the injury in UConn's win against Creighton on Dec. 3rd. Before the season-ending injury, she had been a consistent performer for the No. 13 Huskies, averaging 9.5 points and 6 rebounds across 14 games, including five starts, as reported by ESPN.

“Aubrey’s had to overcome a lot,” coach Geno Auriemma said previously. “She had one of these (knee injuries) in high school, then she missed a year at UConn, needed back surgery. You just are heartbroken for a kid when it’s their last year and something like this happens. The basketball part is actually really secondary, you try to say, ‘wow, how are we going to replace her on the basketball court,’ I don’t think anybody thinks like that. It’s more the rest of your teammates knowing that you’re going to have to fight your way through this, and it’s not an easy one.”

Injuries continue to devastate UConn

This injury marks a continuing trend of misfortunes for UConn's team, as Griffin becomes the fourth player to have her season cut short due to injury. Her teammates Azzi Fudd (ACL/meniscus), Ayanna Patterson (knee) and Jana El Alfy (Achilles) are also out for the season. Additionally, junior guard Caroline Ducharme is sidelined indefinitely with head and neck spasms.

Despite these challenges, UConn has maintained a strong performance this season. The team secured their eighth consecutive win against Georgetown on Sunday, bringing some positivity to a roster that has been reduced to just nine available players. This victory follows a rocky start to the season, where the Huskies stood at 4-3.

Looking ahead, the team will face Providence on Wednesday.