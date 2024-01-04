UConn Huskies' star Aubrey Griffin suffers devastating knee injury amid team's injury crisis during dominant victory over Creighton.

In a recent match that saw the UConn women's basketball team continue their dominant run against top-tier opponents, an all-too-familiar adversary struck again: injuries. The Huskies, already operating with a reduced roster of 10 players, faced a significant setback when Aubrey Griffin, a key contributor, suffered a knee injury during their game against Creighton on Wednesday.

Griffin, known for her increasing value on the court, landed awkwardly after an attempt under the Creighton basket, immediately clutching her left knee in pain. The incident, which occurred late in the third quarter, left Griffin unable to put weight on her leg, necessitating assistance off the court.

“Apparently, she went to put her foot down and her foot turned in,” coach Geno Auriemma said, via Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. “And it kicked her knee in. There wasn’t any contact. The team doctor from Creighton came out and he pretty much said the knee is very unstable. I guess we’ll know more when we get a test.”

Aubrey Griffin's injury the latest to bedevil Huskies

This latest injury adds to UConn's growing list of sidelined players, including Azzi Fudd, Jana El Alfy, Ayanna Patterson and Caroline Ducharme, further challenging the team's depth. Griffin, a vital bench player averaging 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, leaves a significant gap in the roster.

“Aubrey’s had to overcome a lot,” Auriemma said. “She had one of these (knee injuries) in high school, then she missed a year at UConn, needed back surgery. You just are heartbroken for a kid when it’s their last year and something like this happens. The basketball part is actually really secondary, you try to say, ‘wow, how are we going to replace her on the basketball court,’ I don’t think anybody thinks like that. It’s more the rest of your teammates knowing that you’re going to have to fight your way through this, and it’s not an easy one.”

Despite these challenges, UConn's performance remains strong. Paige Bueckers shined with 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, while Aaliyah Edwards and Ashlynn Shade also contributed significantly. UConn achieved a resounding 94-50 victory over Creighton, playing in front of D.J. Sokol Arena's largest-ever crowd for a women's basketball game. The team has won seven consecutive games, including four against top-25 teams, although that hot streak may turn cold in the absence of Griffin.

“The biggest change in our team that has gotten us on this roll has been how well we’ve moved the ball,” Auriemma said. “And our rotation was really set. Aubrey would be able to come in and make us bigger, make us longer, make us quicker, help us rebounding. So we had a little bit of an answer for everything and the confidence level was sky high.”

As the Huskies continue their season, they face the daunting task of adjusting their lineup and coping with the recurring theme of injuries.