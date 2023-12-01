UConn's women's basketball team, led by coach Geno Auriemma, is facing a tumultuous season marked by a string of injuries.

Auriemma expressed the team's plight to ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou, saying, “I don't think anybody deserves to be in this situation as many times as we've been in.”

The team's depth has been severely tested. The No. 11 Huskies are without key guard Caroline Ducharme, who continues to be sidelined due to neck spasms, as confirmed by Auriemma. Ducharme, a junior from Massachusetts, has been grappling with neck and head issues over the past two seasons, including a concussion in January. These problems have caused her to miss the Huskies' last two games in the Cayman Islands. Her absence is a significant blow to the team, considering her crucial role in the past during her freshman season, when she led UConn in scoring for a substantial period while teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were out with injuries.

RECOMMENDED
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma
UConn's Geno Auriemma gets honest on 'starting over' amid injuries

Erin Achenbach ·

UConn women's basketball player Azzi Fudd
How UConn's Azzi Fudd leans on family while dealing with injuries

Erin Achenbach ·

UConn women’s basketball Coach Geno Auriemma, UConn women’s basketball player Azzi Fudd, UConn women’s basketball player Caroline Ducharme
Geno Auriemma at loss for words amid 'overbearing' UConn injuries

Erin Achenbach ·

“Don't ask me how long (Ducharme is out), because I wish I knew,” Auriemma said. “You don't know when they're coming and you don't know how long they're going to last. We just keep trying and trying and trying. … I feel terrible for the kid.”

Auriemma's challenges are compounded by other injuries, notably the season-ending ACL tear of junior guard Azzi Fudd and the unavailability of redshirt freshman Jana El Alfy with an Achilles tear. Sophomore Ayanna Patterson is also out, recovering from knee surgery. The situation leaves the team without their top 3-point shooters, aside from Bueckers.

UConn's upcoming game on Sunday against an undefeated No. 10 Texas team will be a test of character and skill for the Huskies, who are currently standing at 4-2 with losses to NC State and UCLA. Texas and UConn play at 3 p.m. EST.