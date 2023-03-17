We continue our UFC odds, pick, and prediction series with another matchup on the UFC 286 Prelims. This fight takes place in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division between two fighters making their UFC debuts. England’s Sam Patterson will square off against Israel’s Yanal Ashmoz. Don’t miss this fight as both prospects are looking to make a name for themselves. Check out our UFC odds series for our Patterson-Ashmoz prediction and pick.

Sam Patterson is 10-1-1 in his career as a mixed martial artist and earned a contract on DWCS after locking in a submission win over Vinicius Cenci. Formerly 5-1 in BRAVE CF, Patterson comes into make his UFC debut in front of his home fans in England. He’ll be excited to showcase his unique abilities and will hope to make the arena go crazy. Patterson stands 6’3″ with a 78-inch reach.

Yanal Ashmoz is undefeated at 6-0 in his MMA career and will be making his UFC debut here tonight. Ashmoz ran through competition relatively easily in smaller organizations and won his only bout in PFL. The UFC sees him as a ready talent and have put him in a significant spot here. He’ll be looking for the upset as the moderate underdog in this matchup. Ashmoz stands 5’9″.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 286 Odds: Sam Patterson-Yanal Ashmoz Odds

Sam Patterson: -300

Yanal Ashmoz: +245

Over (1.5) rounds: -146

Under (1.5) rounds: +114

How to Watch Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

TV: ESPN+, ESPN Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Sam Patterson Will Win

Sam Patterson is a very explosive and exciting striker that starts fast and finishes quickly. He has four first-round finishes to his name and has finished all but one of his 10 fights. He does a great job of beating up on opponents and waiting for the perfect time to pour it on with combinations and finish them. In his DWCS fight, Patterson did a great job engaging in the clinch and landing shots on the separations. He uses his range a lot in the striking and will need to polish up his defense if he wants to stay safe against Ashmoz.

Patterson will sometimes telegraph his punches and throw lazy legs kicks. Against good wrestlers, Patterson needs to be conscious of his kicks getting caught and will have to defend takedowns when they come. He’ll be the much longer fighter here and is huge for the weight division. Look for him to dart in and land a few shots in hopes of hurting Ashmoz. If he can get him hurting, Patterson will look to pour it on immediately and finish the fight.

Why Yanal Ashmoz Will Win

Ashmoz has looked very dominant in the few fights he’s had inside of an MMA cage. While his competition is nothing compared to the average fighter on the UFC roster, it’s to be expected when a prospect is coming up this sport and trying to build a record for themselves. His last three fights have been in more prominent organizations, so he’s already had a bit of experience on that front. He’ll have a big disadvantage in the size against Patterson, which could lend to him having issue with the striking. Ashmoz takes long, looping shots and will have to do so to reach the chin of Patterson.

Like Patterson, Ashmoz does a great job of bringing intensity and will raise his level of fighting if his opponent is slightly compromised. Look for him to be very aggressive inside and try to knock the taller Patterson off his balance. Ashmoz can win this fight if he stifles the rangy striking of Patterson and works him into a couple of takedowns. He’ll almost certainly be the physically stronger man in this one.

Final Sam Patterson-Yanal Ashmoz Prediction & Pick

Sam Patterson looked like a very sophisticated striker in his DWCS fight. His only issue is that he leaves his chin up when striking and is susceptible to being caught during exchanges. There’s not a ton of film out on Ashmov, but with the edge in experience, size, and striking going to Patterson, we’ll take him for the prediction. Both of these fighters are very resilient. With Patterson’s line juiced, let’s take the over as both of these fighters are tough to put away.

Final Sam Patterson-Yanal Ashmoz Prediction & Pick: OVER 1.5 Rounds (-146)