Tom Aspinall's net worth in 2024 is believed to be around $500,000, and that may come as a shock to UFC fans, considering the Interim Heavyweight Champion is already considered one of the most skilled UFC fighters ever. Aspinall won his belt in November of 2023, and Jon Jones is still hurt, so the two haven't been able to unify the division quite yet. Now, Aspinall will become only the third Interim Champion ever to defend his interim title. He will do so at UFC 304, but in this article, we are going to take a closer look at his net worth.

Tom Aspinall's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $500,000

Tom Aspinall is reportedly only worth around $250,000-$500,000. His net worth, as reported by sportskeeda.com and essentiallysports.com, is surprisingly low for someone as accomplished as he is. Even so, reports might underestimate how much Aspinall is truly worth, and his wealth is sure to skyrocket in the near future.

His fight at UFC 304 will be his ninth in the UFC, and he only has 17 professional fights to his name. Aspinall has done a lot in a short amount of time, though. Aspinall's biggest payday to date came in his biggest fight to this point, when he became the Interim Champion at UFC 295. There, Aspinall received a $500,000 purse.

Aspinall also has six UFC performance bonuses to his name. It makes sense, too, as Aspinall almost always finishes his opponents off quickly, whether that is by submission or knockout.

Aspinall already has claim on a number of UFC records. Aspinall's average fight time of 2:10 is a record, as is his striking differential of 4.95. The heavyweight has even only spent one total second in bottom position.

Aspinall is a freak athletically, and he has a versatile skillset. His entertaining and dominant fighting style has already landed him some endorsement deals, too. Aspinall is endorsed by VitalCBD.

Tom Aspinall's early days

Aspinall was interested in combat sports from a young age. He trained in wrestling, boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Eventually, Aspinall's father became his coach. At age 16, Aspinall underwent a massive growth spurt that saw him sprout from 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-5.

Aspinall starting fighting at the amateur level at age 18. The now heavyweight fighter went 9-0 in the amateur ranks, with all but one of his wins being a finish. He eventually started fighting professional for BAMMA.

The 262-pounder took over two years off before he signed a professional contract with Cage Warriors. There, he collected two impressive knockout finishes that earned him a spot with the UFC.

Tom Aspinall's UFC career

Aspinall's UFC debut came at the Fight Night on July 25, 2020 against Jake Collier. He collected his first UFC knockout just 45 seconds into his promotional debut en route to winning his first performance bonus. Aspinall would go on to win his next four fights, extending his UFC winning streak to five and his MMA winning streak to eight.

Those wins included impressive performances over Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov. Aspinall's second round finish of Andrei Arlovski on Feb. 20, 2021, remains his only UFC fight that wasn't ended in the first round.

By this point, Aspinall was on a championship trajectory, but he suffered an unfortunate setback on July 23, 2022. In his fight on that night, Aspinall hurt his knee only 15 seconds into the first round. He was rendered unable to continue, and therefore handed his first UFC loss.

The injury forced him to be out of action for nearly a year, but Aspinall returned to the octagon exactly 364 days later and bounced back in a big way with a knockout against Marcin Tybura. The victory earned Aspinall a title shot, but for the interim belt against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

There, Aspinall showed to the world just how dominant he is, as he knocked out his opponent in the first round. Fans want to see Aspinall have a chance to unite the heavyweight belts against Jon Jones, the greatest fighter in UFC history, but that will have to wait. For now, Aspinall will have to defend his interim title.

Luckily, his fight at UFC 304, where he will defend that belt, is a very intriguing fight. It will be against Curtis Blaydes, the only man who has bested him in the UFC. Of course, Aspinall's loss has everything to do with the injury he suffered against Blaydes, so there are loose ends that need to be tied up between the two.

Aspinall is incredibly quick for a heavyweight, but his knockout power and expertise as a jiu-jitsu grappler make him a threat to end fights quickly. Blaydes is one of the best wrestling heavyweights ever, though, so Aspinall might not be able to make as quick of work of him as he has most of his other opponents.

Regardless, fans believe Aspinall has heavyweight GOAT potential. He is a long way from reaching that status, which could justify why his net worth isn't as high as many UFC titleholders. So, were you surprised by Tom Aspinall's net worth?