UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad kicks off the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Shauna Bannon and promotional newcomer Alice Ardelean. Bannon wasn’t successful in her UFC debut taking the unanimous decision loss as she comes into this fight meanwhile, newcomer Ardelean is taking this fight on short notice with wins in each of her last five fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bannon-Ardelean prediction and pick.

Shauna Bannon (5-1) had some hype surrounding her debut coming over from Invicta FC but ultimately was outclassed by former Contender Series alumni Bruna Brasil. Bannon will be making the most out of her next fight inside the Octagon where now she will be taking on short-notice newcomer Alice Ardelean this weekend after two failed attempts to fight both Stephanie Luciano and Ravena Oliveira didn’t come to fruition.

Alice Ardelean (9-5) comes into her short-notice UFC debut on the heels of five straight victories most recently getting the submission victory to claim the UFT Flyweight Championship. Ardelean is no stranger to fighting stiff competition as her last loss came against the current strawweight champion Zhang Weili back in 2016. She will be looking to make the most of her opportunity when she takes on Shauna Bannon this weekend at UFC 304.

Here are the UFC 304 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 304 Odds: Shauna Bannon-Alice Ardelean Odds

Shauna Bannon: -175

Alice Ardelean: +150

Over 2.5 rounds: -210

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Shauna Bannon Will Win

Shauna “Mama B” Bannon is poised to secure a victory against Alice Ardelean at UFC 304 this weekend, showcasing her well-rounded skill set and experience against higher-level competition. The Irish fighter’s versatile striking and improved ground game make her a formidable opponent in the women’s strawweight division.

Bannon’s experience in Invicta FC and her UFC debut has prepared her for the challenges of facing a fighter like Ardelean. While Ardelean boasts a 9-5 record, many of her wins have come against less experienced opponents. Bannon, on the other hand, has faced tougher competition, which has honed her skills and mental toughness.

“Mama B” excels in striking exchanges, utilizing her switch stance to keep opponents guessing. Her ability to mix up her attacks and maintain pressure will likely overwhelm Ardelean, who has shown vulnerabilities in striking defense. Bannon’s recent focus on improving her ground game, evidenced by her success in IBJJF tournaments, adds another layer to her arsenal.

Ardelean’s strength lies in her clinch work and takedowns, but Bannon’s improved grappling and defensive skills should neutralize these threats. Bannon’s cardio and ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight will be crucial in outworking Ardelean over three rounds.

Furthermore, Bannon’s year-long training camp due to fight cancellations has likely addressed any weaknesses exposed in her UFC debut. This extended preparation time gives her a significant advantage in terms of conditioning and tactical readiness.

Shauna Bannon’s well-rounded skill set, experience against tougher competition, and recent improvements in her ground game make her the favorite to emerge victorious against Alice Ardelean at UFC 304. Expect Bannon to utilize her versatile striking and newfound grappling prowess to secure a decisive win, potentially by unanimous decision.

Why Alice Ardelean Will Win

Alice Ardelean has the chance to upset Shauna Bannon at UFC 304 this weekend, showcasing her recent momentum in the women’s strawweight division. The Romanian-born fighter’s well-rounded skill set and impressive winning streak make her a formidable opponent for the Irish prospect.

Ardelean enters this bout riding a seven-fight winning streak, demonstrating her ability to finish opponents both on the feet and on the ground. This momentum, coupled with her extensive professional experience of 14 fights compared to Bannon’s six, gives Ardelean a significant edge in cage time and fight IQ.

While Bannon showed promise in her UFC debut, she ultimately fell short, exposing potential vulnerabilities that Ardelean can exploit. Ardelean’s diverse skill set, including her grappling prowess evidenced by recent submission victories, could prove challenging for Bannon, who has shown some defensive weaknesses on the ground.

Furthermore, Ardelean’s experience against higher-level competition, including former champions like Weili Zhang, has prepared her for the pressures of the UFC stage. This big-fight experience could be crucial in managing the emotions and intensity of a UFC event, especially compared to Bannon’s relative inexperience at this level.

Alice Ardelean’s combination of experience, recent success, and well-rounded skill set positions her as a serious threat to Shauna Bannon at UFC 304. Expect Ardelean to leverage her grappling skills and fight IQ to secure a hard-fought victory, potentially via submission or a dominant decision.

Final Shauna Bannon-Alice Ardelean Prediction & Pick

Shauna Bannon is set to defeat Alice Ardelean at UFC 304 this weekend, leveraging her striking versatility and physical advantages. Bannon’s ability to mix up her striking and control the pace of the fight will be key, as she can exploit Ardelean’s weaknesses in striking defense. Although Ardelean boasts an impressive finishing rate, Bannon’s experience against tougher opponents and her resilience will likely carry her to victory. Expect Bannon to utilize her range and stay on the outside, pushing for a decision win or a late stoppage in the later rounds.

Final Shauna Bannon-Alice Ardelean Prediction & Pick: Shauna Bannon (-175), Over 2.5 Rounds (-210)