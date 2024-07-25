UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad continues on the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Mick Parkin and Lukasz Brzeski. Parkin is undefeated winning all nine of his professional bouts and all three of his fights inside the Octagon meanwhile, Brzeski was able to get back on track winning his first UFC bout via unanimous decision his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Parkin-Brzeski prediction and pick.

Mick Parkin (9-0) secured his contract on the Contender Series back in 2022 with a first-round rear-naked choke of Eduardo Neves and he has continued his torrid run in the heavyweight division winning all three of his fights in the UFC. Now, he looks to keep his undefeated streak alive when he takes on Poland’s Lukasz Brzeski this weekend at UFC 304.

Lukasz Brzeski (9-4-1) also secured his contract on the Contender Series like his counterpart but hasn’t had the same success during his time in the UFC with just a 1-3 run. However, he finally is coming off a victory in his last fight with a unanimous decision victory against Valter Walker and will be looking to get on a winning streak for the first time in his UFC career when he takes on Mick Parkin this weekend in Manchester, England.

Here are the UFC 304 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 304 Odds: Mick Parkin-Lukasz Brzeski Odds

Mick Parkin: -280

Lukasz Brzeski: +240

Over 2.5 rounds: -200

Under 2.5 rounds: +160

Why Mick Parkin Will Win

The undefeated Mick Parkin will be making his fourth walk to the Octagon after winning all three of his UFC fights thus far. He most recently is coming off a victory against Mohammad Usman who he outstruck to a unanimous decision. Now, he will be looking to keep his unbeaten streak alive when he takes on Poland’s Lukasz Brzeski this weekend in front of his home crowd at UFC 304.

Parkin trains with the current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and he’s learned a lot from him throughout his career. He is as tough as they come and he loves to mix it up on the feet but he’s at his best when he’s landing his crisp boxing combinations. While Parkin may not have devastating knockout power like his training partner his movement on the feet and the way he’s able to overwhelm his opponents with his volume makes his pace hard to match. Going against a fighter like Brzeski is a recipe for success as Brzeski is as slow and as flat-footed as they come in the heavyweight division.

As long as Parkin can keep his back off the cage and not gas out like Valter Walker did in his UFC debut he should be around to strike circles around Brzeski to remain unbeaten at 10-0 in his professional career.

Why Lukasz Brzeski Will Win

Lukasz Brzeski was finally able to get his first UFC victory in his last fight when he defeated Johnny Walker’s brother Valter Walker via unanimous decision. This now puts Brzeski at 1-3 in his UFC career and while he got a win in his last fight he is still desperately in need of a victory in hostile territory when he takes on Mick Parkin this weekend at UFC 304.

Brzeski is a fighter who likes to press forward while landing heavy shots to get inside the clinch. From there he’s able to utilize his size and strength inside the clinch to control his opponents. As he wears his opponents down that’s when he can stand landing his power shots as that’s when his power starts to take its toll on his opponents. Brzeski will need to make this is a grueling taxing type of fight to slow down Parkin will be the faster fighter at range and if he’s able to wear Parkin down he can start landing his shots and takedowns and slowly take over the fight for a potential win on the scorecards.

Final Mick Parkin-Lukasz Brzeski Prediction & Pick

These two heavyweights come into this fight looking to make a statement and climb the rankings in the heavyweight division with a win this weekend at UFC 304. Ultimately, Mick Parkin while he doesn’t possess the killer instincts that one should have as a heavyweight, has the tools to win this fight against Lukasz Brzeski rather easily, and as long as he can avoid getting taken down or held against the cage he should be able to just outwork the slow plotting Brzeski at range to a wide unanimous decision victory.

Final Mick Parkin-Lukasz Brzeski Prediction & Pick: Mick Parkin (-280), Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)