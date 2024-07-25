Curtis Blaydes' net worth in 2024 is around $2 million. The UFC heavyweight has the biggest fight of his life ahead of him. He is set to take on Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 in the co-main event.

Blaydes has a unique personality, and he has already had a memorable MMA career. But in this article, we are going to take a look at how he came to his wealth.

Curtis Blaydes' net worth in 2024 (estimate): $2 million

Curtis Blaydes' net worth is reported to be $2 million. This is according to sources including sportskeeda.com and MMAsalaries.com. Of course, the majority of Blaydes' wealth has come from his time inside of the octagon, where he has become a mainstay in the heavyweight division.

Blaydes has 18 UFC fights to his name, and his overall record is 18-4 (1 NC). He has been involved in some very high-profile fights during his time in the UFC, including in two against Francis Ngannou, arguably one of the best UFC fighters ever.

Blaydes' biggest payday ever came in his fight against Sergei Pavlovich. He reportedly made $400,000 in that fight despite the losing effort. Blaydes also walked away with a nice purse in his last fight. He took on Jailton Almeida at UFC 299 and walked away with $216,000.

UFC 299 was considered to have one of the best fight cards ever, so Blaydes was one of many superstars who were paid handsomely. He also has won performance bonuses four times in the UFC.

The fighter nicknamed “Razor” has also made money through endorsements and through his website, Teamblaydes.com, where he sells merchandise.

Curtis Blaydes' career

Curtis Blaydes is one of the best heavyweight wrestlers we have ever seen, so it makes sense that he has a wrestling background. In high school, Blaydes compiled a 44-0 record his senior year en route to winning a state championship. Blaydes' success at the amateur level in wrestling afforded him a scholarship to wrestle at Northern Illinois.

He went 9-2 before transferring to Harper College, where he won the NJCAA National Championship. Blaydes ended his collegiate wrestling career early to focus on fighting in MMA.

In the amateur ranks of MMA, Blaydes went 8-0. Once he turned professional, he won all five of his professional fights outside of the UFC via TKO. Blaydes signed with the UFC and immediately faced Ngannou in his promotional debut. It was an unfortunate draw for Blaydes, as no one knew what Ngannou would become, and it resulted in his first career loss.

Blaydes would go on to prove that he is one of the best 265-pounders in the world for the rest of his career, though. Blaydes won five of his next six fights, the last of which was over former champion Alistair Overeem. The only non-win in during that run was ruled a no-contest against Adam Milstead.

At the UFC Fight Night on Nov. 24, 2018, Blaydes would get a chance at redemption against Ngannou. Unfortunately, Blaydes lost yet again, which set up Ngannou for a title run. However, Blaydes would again go on a winning streak. He won his next four fights, including wins over big names such as Junior Dos Santos and Alexander Volkov.

Blaydes next loss came at the hands of Derrick Lewis at the UFC Fight Night on Feb. 20, 2021. While Blaydes is an incredible wrestler, Lewis is known for his knockout power.

Blaydes would again get back on track with three straight wins, the latter of which came in 15 seconds over Tom Aspinall. Aspinall hurt his knee early in the fight which forced the referee to call the fight early.

After a loss to Sergei Pavlovich, Blaydes most recently beat Jailton Almeida at UFC 299. His incredible comeback performance earned him a title shot, and Blaydes will now compete in a revenge bout against Aspinall. Since his injury, Aspinall has gone on to become the Interim Champion, but he wants redemption against Blaydes.

The fight will be only the third ever where the interim title is up for defense. Dana White just announced that the winner will fight the victor of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the undisputed title.

So, were you surprised by Curtis Blaydes' net worth?