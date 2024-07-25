In a move that is sure to please UFC fighters and fans alike, UFC CEO Dana White has announced that the performance bonuses for UFC 304 will be increased to $100,000. This is the second time since April that White has agreed to increase performance bonuses for a pay-per-view event.

The decision to increase the bonuses came after UFC fighter King Green asked White for a bonus increase at a press conference.

“Uncle Dana let’s spice it up a little bit. Can we get a 100 G’s for it? Can we get 100? Let’s spice it up a little bit!”

To then Dana White replies:

“Leon says yes!”

After the request was met with cheers from the crowd, White confirmed that the bonuses would be doubled to $100,000.

This is a great move by the UFC, and it is sure to motivate fighters to put on even more exciting performances. The $100,000 bonuses are a significant increase from the previous $50,000 bonuses, and they will make a big difference in the lives of the fighters who earn them.

Bad blood makes for a great UFC 304 main event

There is certainly some bad blood between the two welterweights that will be headlining this UFC 304 event in Manchester, England. The hometown hero Leon Edwards will be looking to shut the big mouth of Belal Muhammad up when he defends his title for a third time in front of his home crowd.

Muhammad has seemingly been underestimated by Edwards and his camp in the past stating that he’s not deserving of a title and shot and calling him a boring fighter which Muhammad has taken an offense to. He certainly didn’t have nice things to say about Edwards either in the lead-up to this fight.

This fight has been a long time coming after their first encounter that ended in a No Contest thanks to an egregious eye poke from the champion Leon Edwards as Belal Muhammad wasn’t able to continue in round two.

Since that fight neither fighter has taken a loss meanwhile, Edwards obtained undisputed status by capturing the undisputed welterweight title with a head kick for the ages of Kamaru Usman. Muhammad staked his claim as the top contender beating the likes of Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia in the lead-up to this title fight.

Even though both Edwards and Muhammad’s fighting styles aren’t crowd pleasers, the way these two dislike each other as much as they do we could see that animosity pour over into this fight which could make it an exciting affair. Don’t forget to tune in on Saturday to capture all the festivities that UFC 304 has to offer on ESPN+ PPV.