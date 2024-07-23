Belal Muhammed has kind of gone under the radar over the years in the MMA community, but after years of success in the UFC, he has a much-deserved title shot ahead of him. The fighter will be taking on Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304, where he has a chance to truly make a name for himself. Muhammad has a net worth of $2 million, but that will surely increase after the completion of the biggest fight of his life. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at how Muhammad came to his wealth.

Belal Muhammad's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $2 million

Belal Muhammad's net worth is believed to be around $2 million, but reports do vary on how much he is worth. Certain sources pin his net worth closer to $1 million, while others believe he is worth around $5 million. These sources include sportskeeda.com and essentiallysports.com.

Of course, the majority of Muhammad's wealth comes from his time inside of the octagon. The fighter nicknamed “Remember the Name” has made as much as $226,000 in a single fight, as he did in his fight against Sean Brady at UFC 280. Muhammad also has three performance award bonuses. He won the Fight of the Night bonus in his UFC debut at the UFC Fight Night on July 7, 2016, and he won Performance of the Night at UFC 242 and in the fight against Brady.

Muhammad has also made some money outside of the octagon. He has endorsement deals from Reebok, Venom, and Combat Corner.

Belal Muhammad's early UFC career

Belal Muhammad was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Pakistani parents. He wrestled in high school and picked up MMA not long after. Muhammad compiled a 9-0 record before he signed with the UFC in 2016. He even won the Welterweight Championship in Titan Fighting Championships.

Muhammed's promotional debut in the UFC was on short notice against Alan Jouban. Although he lost the fight, he put up a memorable performance, and he was able to bounce back in his next bout against Augusto Montano. Unfortunately, Muhammad suffered another setback when he was knocked out for the first time in his career at UFC 205. UFC 205 is considered by many to be the best fight card ever, and while Conor McGregor became double champion, Muhammad was at risk of losing a roster spot.

Muhammed turned his career up a couple of notches after losing for the second time, though, and he never looked back. He went on to win his next four fights, including victories over Randy Brown and Tim Means.

Belal Muhammad's run at the UFC title

At the UFC Fight Night on January 19, 2019, Muhammad suffered his final loss. Remember the Name lost to Geoff Neal in a closely contested fight. Since the loss, Muhammad has gone on a championship-caliber run. He currently has a 10-fight non-losing streak that includes victories over big names including Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burnes, and a rematch victory over the man that bested him at UFC 205; Vicente Luque.

The only fight Muhammad didn't win during that non-losing streak was as the main event at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad. In that contest against Leon Edwards, Muhammad was poked in the eye, which resulted in a no-contest.

Now, Muhammad has a 23-3 (1 NC) record, and he will look to settle to score against Edwards in a fight for the welterweight title. The current champion is defending his belt for the third time and quickly becoming one of the best UFC fighters ever, but Muhammad wants to prove himself to an MMA community that has always judged him.

UFC fans have criticized Muhammad, calling his fighting style boring and his fight promotion skills subpar. Even so, Muhammad has done a lot of winning, and his grabbling-heavy style is effective. A championship victory would be huge for Muhammad and would truly validate his nickname.

So, were you surprised by Belal Muhammad's net worth?