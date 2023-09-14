UFC welterweight Kevin Holland is days away from making his third appearance in 2023 inside the Octagon. After beating Santiago Ponzinibbio in April and Michael Chiesa in July, Holland has gained enough momentum to get people's attention again. If he keeps it going, he might just get his first-ever shot at a title fight in the UFC. However, that's just not the top priority for the 30-year-old fighter.

On Wednesday, Kevin Holland said that he's “not really the guy looking for a belt,” per Cageside Press.

“I’m just looking to stay active. I’m looking to fight anybody and everybody, you know what I mean? I like how I get paid and the way I get paid is to show up and win fights, Holland added. “So I show up, win fights, do the contract, assassinate the person in front of me, collect my checks, go on to the next one. I don’t concern myself with belts whatsoever.”

Kevin Holland is scheduled to take on the dangerous Jack Della Maddalena on Saturday in the main card of Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2. Holland knows that Della Maddalena will be a big test for him, but he's also confident in himself. Della Maddalena lost his first two fights as a professional but has won 15 consecutive bouts since, including a split-decision victory over Bassil Hafez last July.

Holland, ranked 13th among welterweights in the UFC, will enter the Octagon this weekend with a 25-9-0 record so far in his MMA career. He has 13 wins via knockouts and eight submission victories.