Brad Tavares is back. After a brief stint off the UFC roster sparked rumors of his release, the 37-year-old middleweight has officially re-signed with the promotion, inking a fresh four-fight deal and setting his sights on a unique piece of UFC history: breaking Michael Bisping’s all-time middleweight wins record. With 16 victories at 185 pounds-tied with Bisping-Tavares needs just one more to stand alone atop the division’s record books.

Tavares clarified the confusion surrounding his status, explaining that his removal from the official roster was a technicality during contract negotiations. “So when people started noticing that, they were like, ‘Oh, he got cut.' But I was never cut. It was just the contract expired, and we were in talks for a new one,” Tavares told the Still Friends Show.

Now, with his UFC future secure, the focus shifts to what could be the most meaningful matchup of his 15-year career.

Tavares’ Legacy: The Division’s Ironman

Since debuting in 2010, Tavares has been a model of consistency and durability in the UFC middleweight division. He’s fought a who’s who of contenders and champions, Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis-and has never been submitted in 31 professional fights. His recent decision win over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 105 not only tied Bisping’s record but also showcased that Tavares remains a tough puzzle for any opponent.

Yet, Tavares himself admits the end is near: “I'm not trying to fight forever. I don't want to… we're just trying to break the record and have a party”. With that in mind, UFC matchmakers are tasked with finding the right dance partner for this potentially historic bout.

Who Should Tavares Face Next?

With the record on the line and Tavares likely in the final stretch of his career, the UFC is expected to book him against a credible, but beatable, opponent, someone hovering around the lower end of the top 15 or just outside it. Here are several realistic options:

Chris Curtis

Curtis, a perennial action fighter, has flirted with the top 15 and is coming off competitive bouts with ranked opponents. His striking-focused style would mesh well with Tavares’ technical approach, and both men are known for their durability. A win over Curtis would be a credible feather in Tavares’ cap as he chases history.

André Muniz

Muniz has slipped out of the rankings after a couple of setbacks but remains a dangerous submission artist. His grappling-heavy game would test Tavares’ vaunted takedown defense and submission resilience, a storyline that could intrigue fans, given Tavares has never been submitted.

Roman Kopylov

Kopylov has quietly built momentum in the division with a string of finishes but hasn’t yet cracked the top 10. His aggressive style and rising profile make him a logical test for a veteran like Tavares, and the matchup would provide a litmus test for both men.

Eryk Anders

Anders is a fellow veteran who’s alternated wins and losses in the UFC middleweight ranks. He’s a recognizable name, and the matchup would be competitive without being a massive risk for either fighter.

What’s at Stake?

For Tavares, the next fight isn’t just about personal glory, it’s about cementing his name in UFC history. Breaking Bisping’s record would be a testament to his longevity, consistency, and professionalism in a division that has seen plenty of turnover and volatility.

The UFC, meanwhile, has a vested interest in giving Tavares the right stage. A winnable, fan-friendly fight on a main card would allow the promotion to celebrate a rare feat while honoring a loyal company man. As Tavares himself said, “I genuinely feel like I still have room for improvement, as surprising as that may sound, given I’ve had over 20 fights and 15 years in the sport. I maintain the mindset that I can achieve more and continue to grow”.

The Final Chapter

Whether Tavares wins and sets the record or falls short, his legacy as one of the division’s most reliable and respected veterans is secure. But with a fresh contract and history on the line, expect the UFC to give him a meaningful, competitive matchup-one that balances risk, reward, and narrative.

As the middleweight landscape shifts with new contenders and aging stars, Brad Tavares’ pursuit of the record is a reminder of the value of perseverance. The next opponent will have the chance to play spoiler or to be part of a milestone moment in UFC history.

All eyes now turn to the UFC matchmakers. Who will they choose to stand across from Tavares as he chases immortality? One thing is certain: the stakes have never been higher for the Hawaiian veteran.