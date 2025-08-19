Frankie “The Answer” Edgar is officially coming out of retirement. According to Ariel Helwani, the New Jersey legend will step into the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) squared circle on October 4th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. His opponent? Fellow former UFC standout and bantamweight contender, Jimmie Rivera. The fight is still pending approval from the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board, but if confirmed, this event would represent one of the biggest signings in BKFC’s growing history.

For a figure like Edgar—who spent nearly two decades at the pinnacle of mixed martial arts—this move is both surprising and captivating. Few fighters possess the resume, recognition, and warrior spirit Edgar brings. His entrance into bare-knuckle fighting adds new layers of excitement for a promotion already generating headlines with UFC veterans transitioning into its ranks.

Frankie Edgar is a Legend

Frankie Edgar’s resume speaks for itself. A UFC Hall of Fame-bound career includes a reign as lightweight champion and notable fights across three weight classes. Known for his relentless pace, wrestling foundation, crisp boxing combinations, and legendary durability, Edgar became a fan-favorite because of his willingness to fight anyone, anytime, regardless of odds.

frankie edgar’s career is underrated as fuck

⬇️⬇️⬇️ -his fight island win over the prodigy at ufc 112

-his lightweight title reign, being very undersized for the division

-his trilogy with gray maynard

-his boxing & wrestling all legendary@FrankieEdgar ❤️🥊 we love you frank pic.twitter.com/3ASYuCac1X — diablo (@NickDiabloDiaz) July 17, 2020

From his classic trilogy with Gray Maynard to his championship clashes against Benson Henderson, José Aldo, and Max Holloway, Edgar’s run in the UFC etched his name in stone as one of the sport’s most respected warriors. However, after a series of high-profile setbacks and knockout losses late in his career, Edgar officially announced his retirement in November 2022 following a defeat to Chris Gutiérrez at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden. At the time, the decision seemed final—an appropriate curtain call for a fighter who had given his all to the sport he loved.

But combat sports rarely stay linear. Legends often feel the itch to compete again, particularly when new opportunities to showcase their skills arise. For Edgar, the BKFC platform represents just that: a chance to reintroduce himself in an entirely different arena while still competing in front of his hometown fans in Newark.

The BKFC Move Makes Sense

Some observers may question why a fighter of Edgar’s stature would risk entering the brutal world of bare-knuckle boxing. On the surface, the move looks dangerous, given that BKFC is notorious for its unforgiving pace, savage exchanges, and the cuts and bruises that accompany fights without gloves.

Yet, strategically, this debut makes sense for both Edgar and BKFC.

For Edgar:

His boxing-heavy style suits the bare-knuckle format. While MMA gloves differ from bare knuckles, Edgar’s ability to dart in and out with fast hands could translate well in BKFC’s short-round, high-tempo structure.

Edgar has always been at his best in the pocket—slipping punches, countering, and overwhelming opponents with volume. These traits could serve him well in the tight confines of a BKFC ring.

Fighting in Newark offers the perfect homecoming. Edgar has always been the pride of New Jersey, and his return in front of local fans guarantees a massive turnout.

For BKFC:

Signing Edgar provides another feather in the promotion’s cap as it continues to lock in UFC veterans who can attract mainstream eyeballs.

Adding Edgar to an already growing roster ensures greater legitimacy and credibility. Unlike some fighters who arrive late in their careers with limited star power, Edgar remains both relevant and highly respected.

This isn’t just a fight; it’s a test. For Edgar, it’s about proving that even after years in retirement, he can still compete at an elite level, albeit in a different format. For Rivera, it’s about reestablishing relevance and showing the combat sports community he remains dangerous despite his UFC setbacks.

Fans should also note the larger implications: if Edgar delivers a strong performance, more former UFC champions and legends could consider BKFC a viable option for career resurrections. Bare-knuckle fighting may still sit outside the mainstream compared to MMA or boxing, but with names like Edgar crossing over, that perception could change quickly.

On October 4th, at the Prudential Center, New Jersey will witness one of its favorite sons step into uncharted territory. Frankie Edgar’s return is not just a comeback—it’s the next chapter in one of MMA’s most inspiring stories.