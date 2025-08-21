ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC makes its return to China as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming Prelim in the Featherweight (145) Division. Home country fighter Yizha returns to face Westin Wilson representing the United States. Check the UFC odds for our Yizha-Wilson prediction and pick.

Yizha (25-5) has gone 0-2 through his first UFC appearances, still searching for his first official win under the promotion. He managed to make the finale of “Road to UFC” in back-to-back seasons, cashing in on his second opportunity as he hopes to make a name as the card's largest betting favorite. Yizha stands 5-foot-7 with a 70.5-inch reach.

Westin Wilson (17-9) has gone 1-2 inside the UFC since 2023. After two tough stoppages against the likes of Joanderson Brito and Jean Silva, Wilson bounced back with a resounding submission win over Jeka Saragih in his last fight. He looks for the night's biggest upset here. Wilsons stands 6-foot-1 with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Shanghai Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Shanghai Odds: Yizha-Westin Wilson Odds

Yizha: -1200

Westin Wilson: +750

Over 1.5 rounds: +135

Under 1.5 rounds: -175

Why Yizha Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Gabriel Santos – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 14 SUB

Yizha came up short during has last bout against Gabriel Santos, falling behind in the first two rounds and losing the decision. He attempted four takedowns to no avail and his biggest strength in the wrestling was effectively neutralized. Yizha has looked every bit of UFC talent throughout his “Road to UFC” journey, but this will be a key fight in proving he belongs on the roster.

Yizha is an extremely smart fighter and doesn't put himself in positions where he can be compromised. He's very adept at controlling the distance and his wrestling is typically a huge threat when he starts thinking about the level changes. Yizha also hits hard and can string together combinations if he's got his opponent hurt.

Yizha will have to overcome some slight physical disadvantages as the slightly smaller fighter, but fans should expect a much better performance out of him given his last loss. Establishing his wrestling early in order to open the striking opportunities will be the key to his success as the biggest betting favorite in front of a home crowd.

Why Westin Wilson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jeka Saragih – SUB (triangle armbar, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 12 SUB

Westin Wilson's last win over Jeka Saragih finally got him in the win column, relieving a ton of pressure off Wilson at the start of his career. He has slightly more experience against UFC level competition than his opponent and although he'll be fighting in hostile territory, Wilson has been known to thrive in the underdog role before.

His six-inch height advantage and two-inch reach advantage should give Wilson enough to control the striking distance and offer himself room to work against a talented striker like Yizha. Wilson is also no slouch on the ground with 12 submissions himself, so don't expect him to give anything easy on the ground if Yizha tries to take it there.

Ultimately, Wilson will have to overcome a massive skill discrepancy in this fight, but he certainly stands a chance if he's able to make it a sloppy affair. Clinching and tying Yizha along the fence could offer him opportunities to land from the clinch and use his long limbs to control Yizha on the feet.

Final Yizha-Westin Wilson Prediction & Pick

This should be another exciting fight to open the UFC Shanghai Prelims and although Yizha is listed as a -1200 favorite, this betting line should be a bit closer given Wilson's experience against very solid competition. He also holds the noticeable size advantage and will be a threat with both the striking and grappling during this one.

However, Yizha has been the more active striking with more significant strikes per minute while averaging almost four takedowns per three rounds. Wilson has a suspect 33% takedown defense and doesn't land many of his own takedowns, so it will be interesting to see if Yizha is able to really impose his will on the ground.

While Weston Wilson should pose a solid challenge through the opening stages of this fight, I think Yizha has far too many tools needed to break his opponent down. While he may not be a massive threat to finish this fight, he'll be able to control the scrambles on the ground while still landing consistently on the feet.

Final Yizha-Westin Wilson Prediction & Pick: Yizha (-1200); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+135)