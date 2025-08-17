In a night loaded with jaw-dropping moments at UFC 319 in Chicago, fans witnessed history as Lerone Murphy delivered a devastating spinning back elbow knockout to welcome Aaron Pico to the UFC. The finish came in the very first round and was the second spinning back elbow knockout of the night, making it just the 10th time in UFC history that such a spectacular technique has ended a fight.

Lerone Murphy Leaves Everyone in Shock

Lerone Murphy, the undefeated featherweight contender from Manchester, England, was called in on short notice to face Aaron Pico, a highly touted former Bellator standout, in the co-main event of UFC 319. Pico was initially set to face Movsar Evloev, but after that fight fell through, Murphy stepped in with less than three weeks' notice. Despite the quick turnaround, Murphy came in sharper and more focused than ever.

From the opening bell, Pico was pushing the pace, bringing the fight to Murphy. Pico was landing heavy shots and landing takedowns, but it didn't faze Murphy. Murphy kept his composure and was starting to find his timing and it was a matter of time before he landed something big that changed the landscape of not only the fight but also the featherweight division. Then came the defining moment: Murphy unleashed a perfectly timed spinning back elbow that connected flush on Pico's temple, instantly rendering him unconscious and bringing the crowd at the United Center to their feet.

LERONE MURPHY SLEEPS AARON PICO IN ROUND 1!!!! OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/dyhx2S3O7c — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 17, 2025

This brutal knockout not only highlighted Murphy’s precision striking but also underscored his readiness for a title shot. The spinning back elbow is a rarity in MMA finishes—UFC 319 alone produced two such knockouts, and Murphy’s was just the 10th spinning back elbow KO ever recorded in UFC history.

A Historic Night for Spinning Back Elbow Knockouts

The spinning back elbow has long been revered as one of MMA's most spectacular and difficult techniques. Its execution requires a mix of timing, skill, and audacity, making successful knockouts by this move a memorable rarity. UFC 319 will be remembered as the night where the spinning back elbow made a potent statement with two finishes of this kind.

CARLOS PRATES KNOCKED OUT GEOFF NEAL WITH A SPINNING BACK ELBOW 😳 ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🔥 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/9lmRiaYDUA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 17, 2025

Murphy’s knockout of Pico was particularly significant given the high stakes. At 16-0-1, Murphy was fighting for his place as the number one featherweight contender. Pico, known for his ferocious power and decorated wrestling background, entered the Octagon with much hype and expectations. The emphatic nature of Murphy's finish not only deflated the buzz around Pico’s arrival but also cemented Murphy’s status as a feared force in the division.

Reflecting on the victory, Murphy commented that this win puts him “exactly where I want to be,” pointing toward a future title fight. The fight’s swift and brutal conclusion ensured that the UFC featherweight landscape has been shaken up dramatically, with Murphy now firmly on course to challenge the champion.

Murphy's remarkable spinning back elbow knockout is more than just a highlight reel moment—it’s a career-defining victory that signals the arrival of a new top contender in one of the UFC's most competitive divisions. UFC 319’s electrifying atmosphere provided the perfect stage for this unforgettable moment, and fans and analysts alike will be talking about it for years to come.