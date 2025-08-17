Carlos Prates delivered a breathtaking spinning back elbow knockout to defeat Geoff Neal at precisely 0:00 of round one at UFC 319 in Chicago. The finish was not only a testament to Prates' striking prowess and timing, but it also etched his name in the record books as the ninth spinning back elbow knockout in UFC history—an incredibly rare and spectacular feat.

Geoff Neal Gets Sent to the Shadow Realm

As the round wound down, the tension between two top welterweight contenders reached a crescendo. Geoff Neal, a seasoned knockout artist himself, was known for his explosive power and dynamic striking, but he was caught completely off guard by Prates' precise and devastating technique. With mere seconds left on the clock, Prates unleashed a perfectly timed spinning back elbow—a strike notorious for its difficulty but exceptional impact—landing flush to send Neal crashing to the canvas. The arena erupted as the horn sounded simultaneously with Neal hitting the mat, immortalizing the knockout as one of the most dramatic and unconventional finishes in UFC history.

This victory adds another glittering moment in the storied career of Carlos Prates, who had previously built a reputation as a knockout machine with a series of consecutive stunning finishes in the UFC. Known as the “Nightmare,” Prates has been a fan favorite for his striking creativity and precision, and this spinning back elbow knockout solidifies his status as one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the welterweight division.

Carlos Prates Post-Fight Moment

In a memorable post-fight speech, Prates energetically addressed UFC President Dana White, making a bold request that electrified the crowd and onlookers alike. Asked directly for a fight to be held in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro on October 11th, Prates also seized the moment to ask for the $50,000 performance bonus he deserved for his spectacular finish. Dana White didn’t hesitate—without missing a beat, he confirmed live on the mic that Prates would indeed be headlining an event in Rio de Janeiro on that date and awarded him the full $50,000 bonus on the spot.

That’s 50k. Carlos Prates calls out Leon Edwards for a fight in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/DQbCIHdrbN — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) August 17, 2025

This immediate endorsement from Dana White not only elevated the moment but also set the stage for an exciting upcoming event in Brazil, where MMA enjoys one of its most passionate fanbases. It was a win not just inside the Octagon but also in the business and promotional side of the sport for Prates.

Not stopping with just the announcement of the Rio event, Prates took the opportunity to issue a direct call-out to UFC welterweight star Leon Edwards. He expressed his desire to face Edwards in the co-main event of the Rio card, signaling his intent to cement himself further among the top contenders in the division and perhaps even push toward a future title shot.

The call-out to Edwards, who is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters, adds significant intrigue to the prospective fight card and fuels buzz among fight fans eagerly awaiting this potential blockbuster matchup.

Carlos Prates' spinning back elbow knockout of Geoff Neal will be remembered not just for its technical brilliance and rarity, but also for the cascading post-fight developments it triggered. From achieving a rare historic artful finish to having his request for a homecoming fight in Rio answered on the spot, and boldly calling out a top contender like Leon Edwards, Prates proved himself a charismatic, fearless athlete making his mark as a key figure in the UFC welterweight division.

The UFC landscape is now watching closely for the buildup to the October event in Rio de Janeiro, where Prates aims to further assert his domination on the global MMA stage. This night in Chicago was more than a knockout—it was a statement that the “Nightmare” has arrived and is ready to shake up the division on his terms.