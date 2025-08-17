In an electrifying final at The Ultimate Fighter 33 flyweight finale, Joseph Morales delivered a stunning performance to submit formerly undefeated Alibi Idiris in the second round, capturing the coveted TUF 33 flyweight championship. The bout, held at UFC 319 in Chicago, showcased Morales’ seasoned grappling prowess and tactical fight IQ as he overcame a tough young opponent to claim the title.

From the opening bell, it was clear that Morales, a UFC veteran with a professional record marked by strong submission skills, aimed to test Idiris’ resolve. Despite Idiris entering the cage with an unblemished 10-0 record and a reputation for striking power, Morales brought experience and calculated aggression that would prove decisive.

In the first round, Morales focused on breaking down Idiris’ defense through repeated efforts to control position. He successfully broke Idiris’ posture multiple times, forcing the fight to the mat and limiting Idiris’ ability to strike freely. Morales displayed patience and technical control, maintaining pressure and working to tire out the younger competitor. Idiris tried to counter with defensive maneuvers and attempted reversals, but was met with relentless grappling tenacity.

As the second round unfolded, Idiris gained some ground with a well-executed reversal that allowed him to momentarily secure top position on the mat. This shift appeared promising for the undefeated fighter, who sought to capitalize on this dominant position to turn the tide.

However, this momentary advantage proved to be the pivotal opening Morales needed. From his back, Morales deftly locked in a triangle choke, cutting off blood flow and demanding a tap. The choke was applied with perfect timing and precision, forcing Idiris into a vulnerable position and leaving him no choice but to submit.

CONTRACT EARNED ✅ Joseph Morales gets the submission in round two to become The Ultimate Fighter flyweight champion!

Morales’ submission win was a testament to his calm under pressure and his expertise in grappling exchanges—a skill set that ultimately earned him the TUF 33 flyweight crown and halted Idiris’ unbeaten streak.

Joseph Morales’ Journey and Tactical Mastery

Joseph Morales brought a wealth of experience into the cage against Idiris. Holding a 12-2 professional record before the bout, Morales had competed previously in the UFC and multiple other promotions, building a reputation for his submission game with six submission finishes on record. Unlike Idiris, who was stepping onto the UFC stage for the first time, Morales had the advantage of prior octagon experience and the mental composure that comes with it.

After 7 long years, Joseph Morales can call himself a UFC fighter once again. Congratulations to the TUF33 flyweight champion.

His approach in the fight was methodical, employing sharp striking to set up takedowns and utilizing his grappling to control the pace on the ground. Morales’s ability to repeatedly break Idiris’s posture in the first round drained his opponent and prevented him from finding rhythm. Even when Idiris reversed the position, Morales stayed composed, anticipating the opportunity to transition to a submission.

The triangle choke finish underscored Morales' tactical intelligence and skill in capitalizing on ground exchanges. It was a textbook example of how experience and technical skill can turn the tide in high-stakes fights.

Morales’ victory at UFC 319 not only crowned him as the TUF 33 flyweight winner but also marked a significant moment in his career. Coming in as an underdog against an undefeated rising star, Morales demonstrated why experience and versatility in MMA remain invaluable. His submission win serves as a statement to the flyweight division that he is a seasoned threat capable of competing at the highest level.

A night he will never forget 👏 Joseph Morales is the TUF33 flyweight champion!

For Idiris, despite the loss, the fight provided valuable lessons in facing seasoned grapplers and the importance of defensive positioning on the ground. His undefeated streak may have ended, but the future remains bright for the young fighter as he gains exposure and experience in the UFC.

Joseph Morales’ triumph over Alibi Idiris at TUF 33 is a defining moment that highlights the grit and skill required to succeed in MMA’s elite ranks. His victory not only cements his legacy but also sets the stage for an exciting future in the fiercely competitive flyweight division.

The night belonged to Joseph Morales, whose submission mastery and fight intelligence earned him the TUF 33 flyweight title and a memorable moment in MMA history. Fans witnessed a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and heart as Morales persevered to secure victory and etch his name among the sport’s promising champions.