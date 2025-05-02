Ilia Topuria, the undefeated Spanish-Georgian phenom and former featherweight champion, has officially confirmed his return to the Octagon at UFC 317 on June 28, headlining International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Fresh off a spectacular knockout of Max Holloway at UFC 308, Topuria has vacated his 145-pound belt and set his sights on lightweight gold, aiming to join the exclusive club of UFC double champions.

🚨| Ilia Topuria confirms he will return at #UFC317 on June 28th. 👀🔥 (via @telemadrid)

While Ilia Topuria’s presence at UFC 317 is locked in, the identity of his opponent and the exact stakes of the bout remain shrouded in intrigue. As the lightweight and welterweight divisions enter a period of flux, the UFC’s matchmaking chessboard is more complex than ever.

The Lightweight Title Picture: Makhachev, Oliveira, and Uncertainty

The current lightweight king, Islam Makhachev, is widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, but his future at 155 pounds is uncertain. Makhachev has openly discussed moving up to welterweight to chase a second title, but his close friend and training partner, Belal Muhammad, currently holds the 170-pound strap. This dynamic has complicated the lightweight title scene, as Makhachev is unlikely to challenge Muhammad for the belt.

islam makhachev states the only thing holding him back from moving up to welterweight and becoming double champ is Belal Muhammad being champ and would love to in the future if he loses 👀 🔥

If Muhammad successfully defends his title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10, Makhachev may be forced to remain at lightweight for the time being, setting up a blockbuster showdown with Topuria for the undisputed championship. However, if Della Maddalena pulls off the upset and dethrones Muhammad, Makhachev could vacate his lightweight title and move up to welterweight, leaving the 155-pound division in need of a new champion.

Should Makhachev vacate or sit out UFC 317, the UFC is expected to pivot to a high-profile interim or vacant title fight, with Charles Oliveira as the leading candidate to face Topuria. Oliveira, the UFC’s all-time submission leader and former lightweight champion, remains one of the most dangerous and popular figures in the division. A Topuria-Oliveira matchup would pit explosive striking against elite jiu-jitsu, offering fans a stylistic clash worthy of a PPV main event.

The outcome of UFC 315 will have a direct impact on the UFC 317 main event. If Belal Muhammad retains his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena, Makhachev will likely remain at lightweight and defend against Topuria. This would set up one of the most anticipated fights of the year, with Topuria seeking to become a two-division champion and Makhachev looking to further cement his legacy.

However, if Della Maddalena wins and becomes the new welterweight champion, Makhachev is expected to move up and challenge for the 170-pound belt, vacating his lightweight title in the process. This scenario would almost certainly result in Topuria facing Oliveira for the interim or undisputed lightweight championship at UFC 317.

What Makes Topuria’s Move So Compelling?

Topuria’s rapid ascent and willingness to take risks have made him one of the sport’s most compelling figures. At 16-0 with 13 finishes, he’s proven himself against the best at featherweight and now looks to test his skills in a new division. His striking, fight IQ, and finishing ability have drawn comparisons to some of the UFC’s all-time greats, and his confidence is matched only by his ambition.

“Ilia Topuria just did what Islam wants to do. Islam’s not allowed to do it. Ilia did do it,” – Chael Sonnen, on Topuria’s move to chase greatness at 155

Topuria’s camp has made it clear, he was promised a title shot at lightweight, and he’s begun training for the biggest opportunity of his career. Whether it’s Makhachev, Oliveira, or another elite contender, Topuria’s quest for double-champ status is set to be the centerpiece of International Fight Week.

Topuria’s star power and undefeated record have made him a fan favorite, and his move up in weight has generated significant buzz throughout the MMA community. UFC 317 is expected to draw global attention, with pundits and fans alike eager to see if Topuria can conquer a second division and etch his name in history.

As UFC 317 approaches, all eyes are on Ilia Topuria and the shifting sands of the lightweight and welterweight divisions. Whether he faces Islam Makhachev for undisputed supremacy or Charles Oliveira for interim gold, Topuria’s return promises fireworks and lasting implications for the UFC’s championship landscape. With International Fight Week on the horizon, the only certainty is that the stakes have never been higher for Topuria, and for the future of the lightweight crown.