If Ilia Topuria dethrones Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 and claims the vacant lightweight title, the UFC faces a pivotal matchmaking decision. While purists may argue for top-ranked contenders like Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, or Dustin Poirier, the fight that would electrify the sport, and the one Topuria himself craves, is a grudge match with Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett. Here’s why Pimblett should leapfrog the division’s elite for a shot at Topuria and UFC gold.

Topuria vs. Pimblett’s Long-Simmering Beef

The animosity between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett is no manufactured narrative. Their feud began in 2022 during UFC London fight week, where a heated altercation nearly turned physical, and has since only intensified as both men have risen through the ranks.

Topuria’s recent outburst—“Who the f*** is Paddy Pimblett right now?… Honestly if I could choose a fight, I’d fight him because I hate him. He’s a pain in the ass”—is not just trash talk; it’s a genuine desire to settle a score that has simmered for years.

This rivalry is personal, authentic, and highly marketable. In an era where storylines drive PPV numbers, few matchups offer the combination of skill, stakes, and bad blood that Topuria vs. Pimblett does.

“The Baddy's” Meteoric Rise

Critics may point to Pimblett’s #8 ranking in the lightweight division, behind names like Tsarukyan (#1), Gaethje (#3), Holloway (#4), and Poirier (#5). But rankings aren’t the only metric for title contention, momentum and star power matter. Pimblett is riding a nine-fight win streak, including high-profile victories over Michael Chandler (KO/TKO at UFC 314), Tony Ferguson, and King Green. His recent performances have earned him “Performance of the Night” bonuses and demonstrated his evolution as a legitimate threat in the division.

Pimblett’s popularity is undeniable. His fights trend worldwide, his post-fight celebrations go viral, and his persona draws both diehard fans and casual viewers, exactly the ingredients the UFC craves for blockbuster events.

No one denies the credentials of Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, or Dustin Poirier. Tsarukyan, the #1 lightweight, is a technical marvel with a recent win over Charles Oliveira. Gaethje saved the day at UFC 300, putting on one of the year's best fights, and is 3-1 in his last four. Holloway, the BMF champion, is fresh off a historic KO of Justin Gaethje and remains a fan favorite. Poirier, a former interim champ, is a legend of the sport and set for a trilogy with Holloway at UFC 318.

But none of these matchups carry the narrative weight or mainstream intrigue of Topuria vs. Pimblett. Tsarukyan is respected but lacks crossover appeal. Holloway and Poirier are both coming off losses and are already booked. The UFC has always prioritized fights that captivate the public, think McGregor vs. Diaz, Bisping vs. Henderson II, or Adesanya vs. Pereira. Topuria vs. Pimblett fits that mold.

Ilia Topuria’s own words are telling: “Honestly, if I could choose a fight, I’d fight him [Pimblett] because I hate him. He’s a pain in the ass”. Topuria, undefeated and on the cusp of two-division greatness, could call his shot against anyone. Yet he’s repeatedly singled out Pimblett, not just for the payday, but to settle a personal vendetta. In a sport where champions often wield significant influence over matchmaking, the UFC would be wise to heed Topuria’s wishes, especially when they align with fan demand.

The UFC has a long tradition of making the fights fans want, even if it means bypassing the rankings. Conor McGregor jumped the lightweight queue to face Eddie Alvarez after a single win at 155. Jorge Masvidal fought for the BMF belt against Nate Diaz based on narrative, not rankings. The UFC has never shied away from capitalizing on a red-hot rivalry, and Topuria vs. Pimblett is the latest, and perhaps greatest opportunity.

If Ilia Topuria defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, the UFC should seize the moment and book Topuria vs. Pimblett for the lightweight title. It’s the rare matchup that blends elite skill, genuine animosity, and global star power. The division’s top contenders will have their day, but right now, this is the fight that will set the lightweight division on fire.